5 Lesser-known Films Of Ileana D'Cruz That Are Worth Adding To Your Watchlist

Ileana D'Cruz has been in close to 30 films since her debut with Devadasu, which came out in 2006. Since then, she has gone on to work in films such as Main Tera Hero, Phata Poster Nikhla Hero, Rustom, Barfi! and Mubarakan, the films that she's known for. But, certain movies, such as the Saif Ali Khan-starrer Happy Ending, although hailed critically for certain aspects of it, never really caught the attention of the general populace. This article is essentially an enlistment of some of the lesser-known Ileana D'Cruz's movies that have missed the public radar by varying margins.

1) Happy Ending

The 2014 film saw Ileana D'Cruz as a writer who, upon meeting Saif's protagonist in the film, begins to fall for him slowly and gradually. Several viewers and reviewers hailed D'Cruz's performance in this relatively lesser-known films as "grounded" "realistic" and "borderline quirky", amongst others. The film, which has a rating of 5.6 on IMDb, can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

2) Nanban

This remake of the 2009 blockbuster 3 Idiots, Nanban sees Ileana D'Cruz playing a version of the character played by Kareena Kapoor Khan in the original. The feature presentation, which was also hailed by many for its storyline, regional influences, and character depth, especially that of D'Cruz, went away a little unnoticed by the general population. The film has a rating of 7.5 on IMDb and is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

3) Amar Akbar Anthony

This 2018 film that deals with the psychological condition of Multiple Personality Disorder, or MPD, sees D'Cruz as the love interest of the male lead who suffers from the same condition as well. Amongst the many things that viewers and critics alike have lauded about the film is Ileana D'Cruz's portrayal of Pooja, which was appreciated as well. The film can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video and on YouTube for a fee.

4) Rakhi

This 2006 film sees a 19-year-old D'Cruz step into the shoes of Tripura, a very important character in a film about a man that goes on a killing spree after his own sister is torched to death by her in-laws in a fit of greed for dowry. The film came out sometime after her debut. The film, which has a rating of 6.3 on IMDb, can be streamed on SonyLIV.

5) Kick

The 2009 film which inspired a Hindi remake of the same name that would come out five years later sees D'Cruz play a character similar to that of Jacqueline Fernandez in the Hindi version. D'Cruz's performance was praised by the few people who saw the movie for the level of maturity that the then 22-year-old actor imbued in it. The film, which has a rating of 7.8 on IMDb, can be streamed on MXPlayer and JioCinema.