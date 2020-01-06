The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

5 Most Beautiful Celeb Mother-daughter Duos Of Bollywood, Check List

Bollywood News

Check out the top celeb mother-daughter duos of Bollywood, who inherit their beautiful features from their mothers, including Janhvi Kapoor-Sridevi. Read on.

Written By Jiya Chulet | Mumbai | Updated On:
janhvi kapoor

A child inherits many qualities from their parents. From physical features to social behaviour, a child represents their parents. When it comes to daughters, it is often said that their features will be similar to their mother. Similarly, many star kids in Bollywood have inherited their beauty and sense of style and fashion from their mothers. From Janhvi Kapoor to Sara Ali Khan, here are some beautiful mother-daughter duos of Bollywood:

  • Janhvi Kapoor and mother Sridevi

Janhvi Kapoor, who debuted in 2018, is a daughter of late actor Sridevi. During the early days, Janhvi Kapoor' mother Sridevi delivered many masterpieces and mesmerised the audience with her beauty and accent. After the release of Dhadak, Janhvi Kapoor was often compared to her mother Sridevi.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sridevi Kapoor (@sridevi.kapoor) on

READ | 'Ghost Stories' Explained; Detailed Review Of The Horror Anthology Starring Janhvi Kapoor

  • Sara Ali Khan and mother Amrita Singh

Sara Ali Khan, who has done 2 films, has already stolen the hearts of the audience with her performances and public appearances. If one looks closely at her facial features, she resembles the young Amrita Singh. Sara's love for her family, especially for her mother, is quite evident every time she posts something on her social media.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

READ | Sara Ali Khan Goes Deep-sea Diving With Brother Ibrahim While At Vacation, See Pics

  • Esha Deol and mother Hema Malini

Hema Malini caught the eye of many with her flawless beauty. She was popularly known as Dream Girl in the 1970s' and 80s'. Esha Deol might have had a short career in Bollywood but in terms of beauty, she goes hand in hand with mother Hema Malini. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Esha Deol (@imeshadeol) on

READ | Bollywood Star Kids Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday And Others Who Won Hearts In 2019

  • Soha Ali Khan and mother Sharmila Tagore

The daughter of Nawabs of Pataudi, Soha Ali Khan looks like a photocopy of her mother Sharmila Tagore. Former actor Sharmila Tagore has worked more than three decades in the Hindi cinema. Soha's features are quite evident that she has received that from her mother. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on

 

  • Alia Bhatt and mother Soni Razdan

One can never forget to mention this mother-daughter duo while listing out the best ones. Alia Bhatt and her mother Soni Razdan looks like a mirror reflection of each other. The duo often twins while posing together.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

WATCH | This Bollywood Star Is Shilpa Shetty's Six-year-old Son Viaan's Inspiration For His 'first' Back-flip

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
MAHA PORTFOLIOS FULL LIST HERE
IRAQI PARL PASSES RESOLUTION
MAYAWATI CONDEMNS JNU VIOLENCE
OPP BLAMES GOVT FOR JNU VIOLENCE
COPYRIGHT LAWSUIT FOR 'CHHAPAAK'
JAISHANKAR, SITHARAMAN ON JNU