5 Most Beautiful Celeb Mother-daughter Duos Of Bollywood, Check List

A child inherits many qualities from their parents. From physical features to social behaviour, a child represents their parents. When it comes to daughters, it is often said that their features will be similar to their mother. Similarly, many star kids in Bollywood have inherited their beauty and sense of style and fashion from their mothers. From Janhvi Kapoor to Sara Ali Khan, here are some beautiful mother-daughter duos of Bollywood:

Janhvi Kapoor and mother Sridevi

Janhvi Kapoor, who debuted in 2018, is a daughter of late actor Sridevi. During the early days, Janhvi Kapoor' mother Sridevi delivered many masterpieces and mesmerised the audience with her beauty and accent. After the release of Dhadak, Janhvi Kapoor was often compared to her mother Sridevi.

Sara Ali Khan and mother Amrita Singh

Sara Ali Khan, who has done 2 films, has already stolen the hearts of the audience with her performances and public appearances. If one looks closely at her facial features, she resembles the young Amrita Singh. Sara's love for her family, especially for her mother, is quite evident every time she posts something on her social media.

Esha Deol and mother Hema Malini

Hema Malini caught the eye of many with her flawless beauty. She was popularly known as Dream Girl in the 1970s' and 80s'. Esha Deol might have had a short career in Bollywood but in terms of beauty, she goes hand in hand with mother Hema Malini.

Soha Ali Khan and mother Sharmila Tagore

The daughter of Nawabs of Pataudi, Soha Ali Khan looks like a photocopy of her mother Sharmila Tagore. Former actor Sharmila Tagore has worked more than three decades in the Hindi cinema. Soha's features are quite evident that she has received that from her mother.

Alia Bhatt and mother Soni Razdan

One can never forget to mention this mother-daughter duo while listing out the best ones. Alia Bhatt and her mother Soni Razdan looks like a mirror reflection of each other. The duo often twins while posing together.

