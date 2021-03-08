5 Pictures That Prove Kareena Kapoor Has A Thing For B&W While Sharing Snaps Of Her Kids

Kareena Kapoor shared the first glimpse of her second child on Monday, March 8. The actor gave birth to her second son on February 21, 2021. Check out five pictures that prove Kareena has a thing for Black and White when it comes to sharing or posting frames with her kids.

Kareena Kapoor's second baby boy's pic

Kareena Kapoor shared a monochromatic picture of herself holding her son. In the pic, one can see that the baby is tightly swaddled and is resting on her shoulders. The baby's face is not visible in the pic as according to a Spotboye report, Kareena and Saif had said that they would not be exposing their child to the media this time. On International Women's Day, Kareena shared a message for all her fans. She wrote, "There’s nothing women can’t do. Happy Women’s Day my loves. #InternationalWomensDay".

Interestingly, the first picture of Taimur that Kareena had posted on her Instagram account was also monochromatic. In the caption of the first picture featuring Taimur, she had written, "The only one I will ever allow to steal my frame". Take a look.

Kareena Kapoor's photos with Soha and kids

Kareena Kapoor shared a beautiful post to wish her sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan on her birthday. She shared this monochrome pic on October 4, 2020, captioning her post, "Witty, cool, intelligent, bright, funny, loving, warm, supportive, pillar of the family, Innaya's mom, Saifu and Saba's sister and my beautiful sister-in-law... Happy birthday you...We love you @sakpataudi..." In the pic, one can see Kareena and Soha posing for the camera while holding their kids Taimur and Inaaya, respectively.

On August 15, 2020, Kareena Kapoor shared a post on Independence Day. In the pic, she shared a black and white pic of Taimur holding mini-flags of India. While the flags were specifically in colour, the rest of the image was monochromatic. She captioned her pic by writing, "Freedom in our minds, faith in our words and pride in our souls...#HappyIndependenceDay"

Kareena Kapoor has shared many pics of Taimur and Inaaya on her social media account. A few months ago, she shared another black and white picture of Taimur and Inaaya and wrote, "Empower. Support. Love. Never lose the child in you". On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Kapoor who was last seen in Angrezi Medium will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha.

