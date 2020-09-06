5-strong NCB Team To Grill Rhea, Triangulate Her Amid Showik-Dipesh-Miranda's Mismatches

Rhea Chakraborty has landed at the Narcotics Control Bureau for questioning in the narcotics case, after her brother Showik was arrested. Rhea is set to be questioned by a five-member team of the NCB, sources said. She will be grilled on the mismatch of the statements of her brother, Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant, who have also been arrested in the case and are allegedly involved in the supply of banned drugs.

READ: Sushant Death Probe LIVE Updates: Rhea Chakraborty Reaches NCB Amid Heavy Police Presence

Details of upcoming questioning for Rhea at NCB

A five-member NCB team is set to record the statement of Rhea on all angles and points where the statements of Showik, Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant did not match. A list of 28 drug peddlers have been prepared on the basis of the data search collected from the previous arrested. She is likely to be questioned on the line of her alleged supply of banned drugs to other individuals.

NCB Deputy Director is also likely to be present during the questioning, though not as a member of the team. As per sources, Showik has admitted to NCB that he procured drugs on the instructions of Rhea. As per sources, the agency has evidence that drugs were being supplied to several high profile individuals and the agency is trying to pinpoint this drug distribution, sources said.

NCB's probe into case

The NCB produced Dipesh Sawant before a court, and sought his custody on Sunday. Dipesh had been arrested late on Saturday. Showik and Samuel Miranda had been remanded to NCB custody till September 9.

READ: Sushant's Friend Smita Parikh Jubilant At Rhea's NCB Summons; Says 'it's Payback Time'

As per sources, the trio have given details of the parties at Sushant Singh Rajput’s home in Mumbai and also at his farmhouse in Pawna, where numerous influential persons were present.

Meanwhile, the CBI is also probing the Sushant death case. On Sunday, Sushant’s manager Shruti Modi was called for questioning at the DRDO guest house, whereas on Sunday Sandip Ssingh was there as well.

READ: In Sushant Case, Dipesh & Miranda Spill 'Big Names' from SSR's Parties & Drug Consumers

READ: SENSATIONAL: CBI Probing If Sushant Was Forcefully Given Drugs; If Rhea Introduced Him

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.