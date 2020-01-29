The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

5 Times Rishi Kapoor Opened His 'pitara' Of Old Photos To Share Them On Twitter

Bollywood News

Rishi Kapoor is well-known for his active presence on Twitter. The actor has shared multiple throwback pictures on his profile. Here are some of the best ones.

Written By Yashika Sharma | Mumbai | Updated On:
Rishi Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor seems to have a collection of old pictures of himself along with other members of the Bollywood film industry. He keeps sharing these pictures on his Twitter and treats his fans with throwbacks of old-world Bollywood. He has shared many black and white pictures, reminding everyone of the golden days of Bollywood.

ALSO READ | Rishi Kapoor Shares An Old Throwback Picture With Bollywood Legend Pran Krishan

Here are 5 gems that Rishi Kapoor has shared

Rishi recently shared a picture of himself as a small child. He can be seen in the arms of Lata Mangeshkar in the photo. In the caption, Rishi wrote in Hindi that the picture is priceless for him.

ALSO READ | Rishi Kapoor's Big Pitch For Republic Day 2021: Bollywood Float For 'proud Desi' Artists

Rishi Kapoor had posted a picture with actor Pran. He can be seen in his young days as he looks up to Pran Krishan. He wrote in the caption that he has learned a lot in the 30/32 films he did with Pran. 

This time, the veteran actor shared a picture from the sets of Mughal-e-Azam. In the caption, Rishi wrote that the picture includes the cast of the movie along with an Italian director Roberto Rossellini. The picture had Prithviraj Kapoor, Madhubala, and Dilip Kumar along with director K. Asif.

ALSO READ | Deepika Padukone Announces Her Next; Will Adapt 'The Intern' With Rishi Kapoor

This is one of the cutest pictures shared by Rishi. The picture shows Boney Kapoor, Aditya Kapoor, Tutu Sharma, and Anil Kapoor along with Rishi having Coca Cola. He jokingly called Anil a brat in the picture.

ALSO READ | Rishi Kapoor Shares Priceless Baby Photo With Lata Mangeshkar; His Note Is A Must-read

Rishi shared the picture from the premiere Doosara Aadmi. The picture shows Rishi with Yash Chopra and Ashutosh Gowariker. The movie was released in the year 1977.

ALSO READ | Lata Mangeshkar Reminisces With Rishi Kapoor About His Baby Photo, Goes Down Memory Lane

Image Courtesy: Rishi Kapoor Twitter

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
KISHOR'S DARE TO NITISH
MAHARASHTRA MULLS NATIONAL ANTHEM
'TWO MOST HUMBLE BUSINESS MEN'
PRASHANT KISHOR REFUSES TO COMMENT
ROHIT AFTER WINNING SERIES
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA