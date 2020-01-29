5 Times Rishi Kapoor Opened His 'pitara' Of Old Photos To Share Them On Twitter

Rishi Kapoor seems to have a collection of old pictures of himself along with other members of the Bollywood film industry. He keeps sharing these pictures on his Twitter and treats his fans with throwbacks of old-world Bollywood. He has shared many black and white pictures, reminding everyone of the golden days of Bollywood.

Here are 5 gems that Rishi Kapoor has shared

Rishi recently shared a picture of himself as a small child. He can be seen in the arms of Lata Mangeshkar in the photo. In the caption, Rishi wrote in Hindi that the picture is priceless for him.

Rishi Kapoor had posted a picture with actor Pran. He can be seen in his young days as he looks up to Pran Krishan. He wrote in the caption that he has learned a lot in the 30/32 films he did with Pran.

Man to man talk with the legend - Pran sahab. I have done more than 30/32 films with him. A learning curve! pic.twitter.com/scLTXSOB1M — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) January 24, 2020

This time, the veteran actor shared a picture from the sets of Mughal-e-Azam. In the caption, Rishi wrote that the picture includes the cast of the movie along with an Italian director Roberto Rossellini. The picture had Prithviraj Kapoor, Madhubala, and Dilip Kumar along with director K. Asif.

For the film “Mughal-e-Azam” aficionados. A rare off the shoot picture with the acclaimed Italian director Roberto Rossellini with Mr. K. Asif and his actors. pic.twitter.com/LmWWIx6IYz — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) January 21, 2020

This is one of the cutest pictures shared by Rishi. The picture shows Boney Kapoor, Aditya Kapoor, Tutu Sharma, and Anil Kapoor along with Rishi having Coca Cola. He jokingly called Anil a brat in the picture.

Original “Coca Cola” advertisement. Boney Kapoor,Aditya Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor,Tutu Sharma and that cute brat Anil Kapoor( photo courtesy Khalid Mohammed) pic.twitter.com/RXIEUxCAlp — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) November 13, 2019

Rishi shared the picture from the premiere Doosara Aadmi. The picture shows Rishi with Yash Chopra and Ashutosh Gowariker. The movie was released in the year 1977.

Premiere of Doosara Aadmi. pic.twitter.com/kzyhqZtg5S — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) October 14, 2019

Image Courtesy: Rishi Kapoor Twitter

