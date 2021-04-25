5 Times When Ranbir Kapoor Featured In Alia Bhatt's Instagram Posts

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor make arguably one of the most popular celebrity couples in Bollywood. While neither of them has extensively opened up about their relationship, it is a well-known notion in the entertainment industry that the two actors are in a relationship and have been involved with each other for a while. Alia Bhatt has posted pictures on social media with Ranbir Kapoor on several occasions, which have all taken their fans by excitement. Following are some of Alia Bhatt’s Instagram posts that also feature Ranbir Kapoor, along with other interesting details about them.

Alia Bhatt’s Instagram posts that feature Ranbir Kapoor

Alia and Ranbir are currently getting set to star opposite each other in Brahmastra, which is one of the most highly anticipated Bollywood movies at the moment. The film has been under production for quite a while, and Alia Bhatt has been sharing pictures with her colleagues ever since. The first picture shows her along with Ranbir and the film’s director Ayan Mukherjee. The trio is seen enjoying their time together at sea. The one that follows shows the star cast of the film, including Alia and Ranbir, announcing the release date of the film, which has now been delayed yet again.

The third post is a video that shows a funny conversation between Ranbir and Ayan. Ranbir is seen questioning Ayan regarding the release date of the film, while a silent Amitabh Bachchan looks at his phone. Alia and Amitabh eventually join the conversation after the director reveals the release date which was set then. The next post that Alia shared is from Ranbir’s birthday, as the actor poses for the camera with a smile. Alia simply wished him in the caption.

The final post shows a candid picture of Ranbir, Alia and Ayan in a conversation with veteran actor Nagarjuna on the day that he had concluded his shoot for Brahmastra. All of them are seen engaged in a funny conversation with the versatile actor, with Alia expressing her excitement for the moment in the caption. The couple has recently flown to the Maldives together for a vacation. While Alia has posted several pictures with Ranbir, the latter is yet to join social media. On the work front, the final release date of their film is yet to be announced.