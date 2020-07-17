5 Years Of 'Bajarangi Bhaijaan': Kabir Khan Shares BTS Video As Film Still Runs In Japan

Director Kabir Khan took to Instagram to share a BTS video of the film Bajrangi Bhaijaan as it has been five years since its release. In the video posted, he can be seen talking about the cast of the film, while speaking about how capable they all are. He also said that he always knew Salman Khan would be the perfect Bajrangi Bhaijaan. The film released in the year 2015 and was received well by the audience and critics alike.

Director Kabir Khan celebrates 5 years of Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Director Kabir Khan took to social media to refresh a few memories related to the blockbuster film, Bajrangi Bhaijaan. He posted a behind-the-scenes video where he can be seen talking about the film and its making. He revealed that the journey of Bajrangi Bhaijaan began when he received a call from a south Indian writer.

Speaking about the cast of Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Kabir Khan says in the video that casting someone for Shahida was the toughest part as it was a key character. He also reveals that he knew when he was writing the film that Salman Khan would be the perfect Bajrangi Bhaijaan. He also spoke highly of the lead actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Salman Khan. He is of the stance that when brilliant actors like them work on the film, the job becomes easier for the director as they bring in certain energy to the screen.

In the caption for the post, Kabir Khan has written that this film came straight from the heart and will forever be special to him for the unprecedented love that it received. He also thanked fans for the appreciation that he still gets for this piece.

Director Kabir Khan also shared the poster of Bajrangi Bhaijaan which was created for the Japan audience. He revealed in the caption for the post that even after five years of its release, Bajrangi Bhaijaan is still running in certain theatres of Japan. Fans can be seen impressed with this piece of information as they love the film in every sense.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan is a comedy-drama film released in the year 2015. The plot of this film revolves around a Hanuman devotee and the immense love that he develops for a five-year-old Pakistani girl who is lost in India. It stars Harshali Malhotra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Salman Khan in key roles. Bajrangi Bhaijaan was critically acclaimed and was also a massive hit at the box office.

