5 Years Of 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan: Mistakes That Fans Probably Didn't Notice In Salman Starrer

The Kabir Khan directorial, Bajrangi Bhaijaan clocks five years on July 17. Bajrangi Bhaijaan is a Salman Khan starrer comedy-drama film also featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Nawazzuddin Siddiqui in the lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around a man who finds a little Pakistani girl near a temple. When things go out of control, he decides to take matters in his hands and goes all the way to Pakistan to drop her back home. Here are some mistakes in the movie that probably went unnoticed by the audience.

The train scene

When Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Chand Nawab is seen reporting in the introductory scene of Bajrangi Bhaijaan, the train behind him is of blue in colour, while the trains in Pakistan are green in colour. The train behind him was of Indian Railways.

The video mishap

In the scene, Chand Nawab is seen uploading a video of Bajrangi Bhaijaan on YouTube. However, YouTube was banned in Pakistan for a brief time from 2015 to 2016. Chand Nawab's video also gets viral without any keywords or fan-following.

The commentary goof-up

The cricket match shown in the initial scenes has some major commentary issues. While the TV screen clearly shows there are three balls left with three runs, the commentator says that it’s the last ball. Even though the commentator says that the last ball was a sixer, later on, it is seen that the score only adds 4 more runs.

Geographical mistakes

In the film, Shahida has seen living in Kashmir, Narowal, which is shown to be a hill station. However, Narowal is neither a hill station nor in Kashmir, it is in Punjab. Narowal never witnesses any snowfall which was shown in the movie. Even with Chand Nawab’s colleague, he was never informed of their location but he travelled from Sindh to Kashmir within a few hours.

The police station

The police station where Salman Khan is taken for questioning is shown to be in Sindh. Even though Salman Khan enters Pakistan through Lahore, within a span of a few hours, he is shown in Sindh. Whereas Sindh is an entirely different province. In the film, the Chawara sector is shown in Sindh but it is actually located in Punjab near Sialkot.

The passport agent's office

When Pawan hands the passport agent Rs. 50, 000 in cash, he returns to give Munni bangles as a goodbye gift. However, on his return, he finds that the shop is closed, despite the board saying that it is open for 24 hours for visa and passport services.

Video Error

While Chand Nawab is recording the video of Pawan and Munni, she gives a flying kiss to the camera resulting in her dropping the corns. But, the video uploaded by Chand Nawab shows her waving at the camera with the corns still in her hand.

