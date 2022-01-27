5G Lawsuit: Juhi Chawla Responds As Delhi High Court Reduces Her Penalty To Rs 2 Lakh

The Delhi High Court on January 27 reduced the penalty on Bollywood actor Juhi Chawla over her lawsuit against the implementation of the 5G network towers by the government. Chawla has now taken to social media and mentioned that she is 'grateful' that the penalty has been reduced and was glad that the HC 'agreed with it and recognised the seriousness' of the campaign.

The actor had earlier been directed to pay a penalty of Rs 20 lakh when her case was dismissed, however, a division bench of the high court has now brought the fine down to Rs 2 lakh.

Juhi Chawla responds as Delhi HC reduces penalty in 5G Lawsuit

The actor took to Twitter on Thursday after the Delhi High Court reduced her penalty in the 5G lawsuit case. She expressed her gratitude as the penalty was reduced and penned down a statement. She also mentioned she was happy to work with the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) as she wrote -

"We graciously accept the indulgence of the Delhi High Court and are grateful that the costs were reduced from Rs.20 lakhs to Rs.2 lakhs. In addition, we are happy to work with the DSLSA by featuring in DSLSA's programmes raising the causes of women and children who are in need of legal aid. We are glad that the Hon'ble High Court agreed with and recognised the seriousness of our campaign in raising awareness against the health hazards caused by the EMF radiations of 5G and encouraged us to continue with our efforts giving us the added opportunity to seek appropriate legal remedies in the future. Thank you, Juhi Chawla."

On Tuesday the court had proposed to reduce the penalty costs on Juhi Chawla and two others, which had earlier been imposed by a single judge bench. This reduction was to be provided only if the actor were to participate in a public cause, owing to her status as a celebrity. The actor then consented to the proposal through her counsel, senior advocate Salman Khurshid, who sought that the penalty is waived off. However, the bench said that it could not be completely waived off, but they could 'reduce it substantially'.

Image: PTI