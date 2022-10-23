Last Updated:

'60 Days After Vayu': Sonam Kapoor Kickstarts Fitness Journey After Motherhood

Actor Sonam Kapoor has kicked off her fitness journey to get back in shape, weeks after welcoming baby boy Vayu with husband Anand Ahuja.

Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Vayu

Sonam Kapoor has kicked off her fitness journey to get back in shape, weeks after welcoming baby boy Vayu with husband Anand Ahuja. The new mom posted a clip on social media, titled '60 days after Vayu', where one could see Sonam doing various exercises and also discussing the 'working life of a mom', including the challenges that come with it. 

Sonam Kapoor gets back to fitness routine after welcoming son Vayu 

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Neerja star shared her workout clip, shedding light on the cycle of a mother's life and how she constantly feels tired. In the caption, she wrote, "Let’s Begin! #keepitrealwithSonam thank you @radhikasbalancedbody for taking me through my pregnancy and now helping my postnatal journey. @gentlebirthmethod and you have been instrumental in keeping me fit throughout." Take a look. 

Reacting to her post, Anand Ahuja wrote, "So cute. Was smiling throughout the video!", while Sonam's superstar dad Anil Kapoor also praised her. 

Sonam Kapoor reveals she never fasts for Anand Ahuja on Karva Chauth

On the occasion of Karva Chauth recently, Sonam mentioned that her husband Anand Ahuja isn't a fan of the festival and believes that fasting should only be intermittent, therefore she keeps a fast. In a social media post, she said that she still loves to dress up and be a part of the festivities. 

"My Husband isn’t a fan of Karava Chauth as he thinks fasting should only be intermittent, so I’ve never kept it! But both of us are big believers that festivals and traditions are a great reason for family and friends to come together," she stated. 

