66th National Film Awards Sees Sameep Singh Winning Hearts With THIS Gesture

Child actor Sameep Singh who marked his debut in the Punjabi film Harjeeta recently won the Best Child Artist award the 66th National Film Awards. But one moment that is winning hearts on the internet is Sameep Singh touching the feet of Venkaiah Naidu before receiving his award. Read on to know more details about this story.

Sameep Singh is winning hearts on the internet

Sameep Singh Ranaut starred in the Punjabi sports drama Harjeeta. This film chronicles the tale of a poor boy who then goes on to become the captain of the Indian Junior Hockey Team. The film was one of the highly anticipated movies of the year. The film received a poor response from the audience. But Harjeeta managed to gather applause from the critics.

At the 66th National Film Awards, Harjeeta won two awards. Harjeeta won the National Film Award for Best Punjabi Film and also won the Best Child Actor award. The child actor in the movie Sameep Singh Ranaut won the Best Child Actor award. Sameep’s debut in Harjeeta left a lasting impression on the critics. The level of his talent is evident from the fact that he won a National Award right for his debut stint.

Also read | 'Badhaai Ho' Fame Surekha Sikri Gets Standing Ovation At The 66th National Film Awards

But apart from winning this honour, something else left the audience and the viewers watching the ceremony proud of Sameep. The moment the child actor walked on stage, he touched Vice President Venkaiah Naidu’s feet. This gesture by Sameep Singh is winning hearts everywhere. People applauded Sameep for his humble and respectful gesture during the ceremony. Take a look at Sameep’s picture with his National Award.

Also read | 66th National Film Awards: Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal Honoured; WATCH

Sameep Singh was discovered by the female lead of Harjeeta Sawan Rupowali. She bumped into Sameep on the ground where she practised hockey. Impressed by his personality, Sawan introduced Sameep Singh to the makers of Harjeeta. After his debut in Harjeeta, there is no looking back for this child actor. Sameep Singh has already worked in two Punjabi films namely Rabb Da Radio 2 and Ardaas Karan.

Also read | Keerthy Suresh Wins National Award From The Vice-President Of India For THIS Movie

Also read | Naidu To Give Away 2019 National Awards, Dadasaheb Phalke Honour To Amitabh Bachchan

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.