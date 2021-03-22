67th National Film Awards Complete Winners' List: 'Chhichhore', Kangana Ranaut Win Big

Quick links:
The 67th National Film Awards were announced in New Delhi on Monday. They are given out by the Directorate of Film Festivals, an organisation that comes under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.
The awards which were to be held in May 2020 were delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Most film-friendly state: Sikkim
Best Book on Cinema: A Gandhian Affair: India's Curious Portrayal of Love in Cinema by Sanjay Suri
(Special mention- Cinema Paharana Manus written by Ashok Rane and Kannada Cinema: Jagathika Cinema Vikasa-Prerane Prabhava written by PR Ramadasa Naidu)
Best Film Critic: Sohini Chattopadhyay
ðŸ“¡LIVE NOWðŸ“¡— PIB India (@PIB_India) March 22, 2021
Announcement of 67th National Film Awards ðŸ“½ï¸ðŸŽžï¸@MIB_India @DFF_India
Watch on PIB'sðŸ”½
YouTube: https://t.co/MGnF0jJ0ht
Facebook: https://t.co/ykJcYlvi5bhttps://t.co/CKBFLWRoyG
Special Mention: Biryani (Malayalam), Jonaki Porua (Assamese), Lata Bhagwan Kare (Marathi), Picasso (Marathi)
Best Tulu Film: Pingara
Best Paniya Film: Kenjira
Best Mishing Film: Anu Ruwad
Best Khasi Film: Lewduh
Best Haryanvi Film: Chhoriyan Chhoron Se Kam Nahi Hoti
Best Chattisgarhi Film: Bhulan The Maze
Best Telugu Film: Jersey
Best Tamil Film: Asuran
Best Punjabi Film: Rab Da Radio 2
Best Odiya Film: Sala Budhar Badla and Kalira Atita
Best Manipuri Film: Eigi Kona
Best Malayalam Film: Kalla Nottam
Best Marathi Film: Bardo
Best Konkani Film: Kaajro
Best Kannada Film: Akshi
Best Hindi Film: Chhichhore
Best Bengali Film: Gumnaami
Best Assamese Film: Ronuwa- Who Never Surrender
Best Action Direction Award
Best Stunt: Avane Srimannarayana (Kannada)
Best Choreography: Maharshi (Telugu)
Best Special Effects: Marakkar- Arab
Special Jury Award: Oththa Seruppu Size-7 (Tamil)
Best Lyrics: Kolaambi (Malayalam)
Best Music Direction
Songs: Viswasam (Tamil)
Music Direction: Jyeshthoputro
Make-Up Artist: Helen
Best Production Design: Anandi Gopal
Best Editing: Jersey (Telugu)
Best Audiography: lewduh (Khasi)
Original Screenplay: Jyeshthoputri
Adapted Screenplay: Gumnaami
Dialogue Writer: The Tashkent Files (Hindi)
Best Cinematography: Jallikkattu (Malayalam)
Best Female Playback Singer: Bardo (Marathi)
Best Male Playback Singer: Kesari, Teri Mitti (Hindi)
Best Supporting Actress: The Tashkent Files, Pallavi Joshi
Best Supporting Actor: Super Deluxe, Vijaya Sethupathi
Best Actress: Kangana Ranaut (Manikarnika, Panga)
Best Actor: Manoj Bajpayee for Bhonsle and Dhanush for Asuran
Best Direction: Bahattar Hoorain
Best Children Film: Kastoori (Hindi)
Best Film on Environment Conservation: Water Burial
Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of Director: Helen (Malayalam)
Best Feature Film: Marakkar Lion of the Arabian Sea (Malayalam)
Best Narration: Wild Karnataka, Sir David Attenborough
Best Editing: Shut Up Sona, Arjun Gourisaria
Best Audiography: Radha (Musical), Allwin Rego and Sanjay Maurya
Best On-Location Sound Recordist: Rahas (Hindi), Saptarshi Sarkar
Best Cinematography: Sonsi, Savita Singh
Best Direction: Knock Knock Knock (English/Bengali), Sudhanshu Saria
Best Film on Family Values: Oru Paathiraa Swapnam Pole (Malayalam)
Best Short Fiction Film: Custody (Hindi/English)
Special Jury Award: Small Scale Societies (English)
Best Animation Film: Radha (Musical)
Best Investigative Film: Jakkal
Best Exploration Film: Wild Karnataka (English)
Best Education Film: Apples and Oranges (English)
Best Film on Social Issues: Holy Rights (Hindi) and Ladli (Hindi)
Best Environment Film: The Stork Saviours (Hindi)
Best Promotional Film: The Shower (Hindi)
Best Art and Culture Film: Shrikshetra-Ru-Sahijata (Odia)
Best Biographical Film: Elephants Do Remember (English)
Best Ethnographic Film: Charan-Atva The Essence of Being a Nomad (Gujarati)
Best Debut Non-Feature Film of a Director: Khisa (Marathi)
Best Non-Feature Film: An Engineered Dream (Hindi)
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.