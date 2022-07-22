68th National Film Awards: Ajay Devgn And Suriya Share The Best Actor Award

The 68th National Film Awards were announced on Friday, July 22, at National Award Centre, New Delhi. Among the list of winners announced today were Suriya and Ajay Devgn, who shared the Best Actor award for their films Soorarai Pottru and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior respectively.

Suriya's Soorarai Pottru has been written and directed by Sudha Kongara and also stars Aparna Balamurali, Paresh Rawal and Mohan Babu among others in pivotal roles. On the other hand, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior saw Ajay Devgn take on the titular role of Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare. The film also saw impressive performances by Saif Ali Khan and Kajol. Apart from this, Soorarai Pottru also lifted the award in the Best Feature Film category.

Ajay Devgn and Suriya share National Film Award for Best Actor

Soorarai Pottru has been grabbing accolades ever since it was released in 2020. The film not only became the third highest-rated movie on IMDb, but also made its way to the 78th Golden Globe Awards. It was screened in the Best Foreign Film category.

The film is based on the life of Air Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath. It revolves around how Captain Gopinath came from a humble background and founded an airline company.

Meanwhile, the Om Raut directorial Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior revolved around the Maratha warrior's attempts to recapture the Kondhana fortress after it gets under the control of the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. It was also one of the Best Foreign Films to be screened at the 78th Golden Globe Awards.

It is pertinent to note that Tanhaji marks Ajay Devgn's third national award, having one the honour twice - back in 1998 for Zakhm and later in 2002 for Rajkumar Santoshi's directorial The Legend of Bhagat Singh. "I thank everyone, most of all my creative team, the audience and my fans. I also express my gratitude to my parents & the Almighty for their blessings. Congratulations to all the other winners," Devgn said in a statement as per news agency PTI.

(IMAGE: FACEBOOK/ @SURIYASHIVAKUMAR/ @AJAYDEVGN)