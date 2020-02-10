7 Khoon Maaf: Some Lesser-known Facts About The Priyanka Chopra-starrer

Popular Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra garnered immense appreciation for her performance in Vishal Bharadwaj's 7 Khoon Maaf, a movie based on Ruskin Bond's short story. She played the role of Sussana Anna in the riveting drama that revolved around a woman and the mysterious deaths of her seven husbands, which was nothing short of a masterpiece, exclaimed critics. Here are some interesting facts/lesser-known facts of 7 Khoon Maaf.

Some interesting facts of 7 Khoon Maaf:

The 2011 Bollywood movie is based on Ruskin Bond's five-page short story Susanna’s Seven Husbands. Reportedly, when Bharadwaj chanced upon the short story, he loved it so much that he approached Ruskin Bond to develop it into a novella. Later the director along with Matthew Robbins developed the novella into a screenplay.

7 Khoon Maaf was the Bollywood debut of famous writer Matthew Robbins, who had previously written the screenplay of movies like MacArthur, Blood Brothers, among others. Interestingly, Robbins and Bharadwaj had first met during Mira Nair's screenwriter workshop in 2004. According to reports, the novella of 7 Khoon Maaf was complex and hard to adapt into a screenplay, the reason why Bharadwaj opted to write the film himself. While writing, he realised that he wanted a co-writer, and Bharadwaj wanted a co-writer who is more experienced and skilled. His search reportedly ended in Matthews, who later collaborated with Bharadwaj for Rangoon (2017).

7 Khoon Maaf was reportedly shot in Coorg. Interestingly, the movie was reported to be one of the first Bollywood movies to be shot in the popular tourist attraction.

7 Khoon Maaf reportedly marked the Bollywood debut of popular documentary director Ranjan Palit. In an old interview to an online portal, Palit revealed that Priyanka Chopra shot with six snakes including two cobras for an important scene. He revealed that Priyanka was initially a little nervous but when the camera started rolling, the actor completed the scene like a professional.

