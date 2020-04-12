Shivraj Chouhan's MP Govt Diverts Kamal Nath's Rs 700 Cr IIFA Award Funds For Covid Fight

Madhya Pradesh government has decided to transfer Rs 700 crore earmarked for the now-canceled IIFA (International Indian Film Academy Awards-2020) ceremonies to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for COVID-19 assistance.

Funds allocated for IIFA to be donated

Announcing the measure, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the sum would help large number of people affected from novel coronavirus. The information was given by CM Chouhan during a video conference held to review the preparation on Covid-19 crisis. He said, "The IIFA event was planned as a big event in the state, however, in the present situation the amount to be spent on the mega ceremony will be transferred to the CM’s relief fund for COVID-19 assistance."

It should be noted that the previous Kamal Nath government had planned to organise IIFA ceremonies in the state. The government had previously earmarked around Rs 700 crore for the event stating that the event would project the state to far corners of the world.

The announcement of the venue for the IIFA 2020 as Indore was made by the organisers in the presence of Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath at a press conference earlier last month. The event was to be held in the last week of March, but the event was postponed due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile, the nationwide lockdown to contain the deadly coronavirus looks set to be extended by two more weeks till April-end after a consensus emerged among states on Saturday for continuing the curbs amid the tally of confirmed infections crossing 8,000 with a record increase of over 1,000 cases within 24 hours.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked state governments to take steps to curb the lockdown violations and ensure adherence to social distancing, he also announced a shift in focus from 'Jaan hai to jahaan hai' (health is wealth) to 'Jaan bhi, jahaan bhi' (lives as well as livelihoods), which many saw as indications towards relaxations for certain economic activities, including for industrial and agriculture sector.

