72 Hoorain Box Office Collection Day 3: Sanjay Puran Singh's Film Crawls To Rs 1.26 Crore

72 Hoorain was released on July 7 in cinema halls. Directed by Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan, the film was shrouded in controversy owing to its theme of religious extremism and its exploration. Following on the heels of The Kerala Story, the new release was expected to do well, but the film's box office collections over the first weekend have been dismal.

3 things you need to know:

72 Hoorain focuses on two suicide bombers and their beliefs about what ahppens in the afterlife.

It stars Pavan Malhotra and Aamir Bashir.

The movie won a National Award in 2021. Its release was delayed due to the pandemic.

72 Hoorain's 1st weekend collections breakdown

The Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan film was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 10 crore. However, it had an underwhelming start at the box office with only Rs 35 lakh collections on the first, as trade expert Girish Johar. Even though it did marginally well and minted Rs 44 lakh on Saturday, it failed to cross the Rs 1 crore in the first two days.

(72 Hoorain deals with the subject of religious extremism | Image: sanjaypuran/Instagram)

On Sunday, the box office business of 72 Hoorain did not grow and it ended up earning Rs 47 lakh. This took its total to Rs 1.26 crore at the box office in the first weekend. The theatre occupancy for the film was just 12.35% for the Hindi version, as per Sacnilk.

72 Hoorain competes with Neeyat

Both 72 Hoorain and Vidya Balan starrer Neeyat clashed at the box office but ended up seeing little success. Vidya Balan ended her four-year hiatus from theatrical releases with Neeyat but it has failed to draw in viewers.

(Vidya Balan features as a detective in Neeyat | Image: vidyabalan/Twitter)

Neeyat earned Rs 1.02 crore at the box office on its first day. It performed marginally better by the time the first weekend got over. It has grossed Rs 4.16 crore so far. The movie has received mixed reviews from the audience and critics. With the first weekend wrapped up, the two new releases might see a further dip in their respective revenues.