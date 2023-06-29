72 Hoorain Co-producer Says People Have Been Afraid To Talk About Certain Topics In India

“72 Hoorain” co-producer Ashoke Pandit on Wednesday said authorities must decide whether the trailer of his National Award-winning film deserves to be granted a certificate by the censor board.

On Tuesday, Pandit claimed the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) refused to give a certificate to the trailer of the movie set for release on July 7.

The Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan directorial, which focuses on the consequences of violent extremism, premiered under the Indian Panorama section at the 2019 International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, where it received the ICFT-UNESCO GANDHI MEDAL Special Mention. In 2021, Chauhan won the National Film Award for best direction for the film.

“A film that has got a National Award from the government, which IFFI has given an award (to), which the government has praised highly. You give false hope to a producer, a director…From that film itself, we cut the trailer. So, either that National Award is wrong or this rejection of the censor certificate is incorrect,” Pandit told reporters at the film’s trailer launch in Mumbai.

Gulab Singh Tanwar, one of the film’s producers, said films like “72 Hoorain” hold a mirror to society. It stars Pavan Malhotra and Aamir Bashir.

“It shows the state of society, and also endeavours to give direction to society. And, sometimes, in order to give a direction, you need to tell a lot of truth. But there are some topics in India, which people have been afraid to talk about since the past 100-200 years (even) though everybody knows the truth,” Tanwar added.

Earlier this month, prominent religious and political leaders in Kashmir decried the negative portrayal of Muslims in “72 Hoorain”, saying the movie “hurts the sentiments” of the community.

Produced by Saarthie Entertainment and Aliens Pictures, “72 Hoorain” is written by Anil Pandey and Junaid Wasi.