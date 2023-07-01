72 Hoorain Director Reacts After CBFC Denies Refusing Certification To Film's Trailer

Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan's directorial 72 Hoorain has been in the news ever since the makers claimed that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) denied a censor certificate to the trailer, a claim that that film panel denied. The movie is all set to hit the screens on July 7. The director claimed that they were unable to play the trailer in cinema halls because that requires a censor certificate.

3 things you need to know

As per the makers, 72 Hoorain focuses on the consequences of violent extremism.

Film's co-producer Ashoke Pandit had said that CBFC asked the team to remove some scenes.

The makers have contented that the trailer has been cut from the film so that should not be a problem.

Did CBFC ask 72 Hoorain makers to change the trailer at the 'last minute'?

Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan, the director of 72 Hoorain, claimed that CBFC's demand to change the trailer of the film came at the "last minute". He said that incorporating such changes creates "a lot of difficulties".

Sanjay told ANI, "Censor Board asked to make some changes in the trailer of the film just a few hours before the trailer was supposed to be released. We always kept saying that since the film has been given a certificate, then there should not be any problem with the trailer as well. Making last-minute changes in the trailer creates a lot of difficulties."

CBFC denies refusing certification to 72 Hoorain trailer

After the makers claimed that CBFC denied certification to the 72 Hoorain trailer, the panel dubbed it as false. "Contrary to the reports, CBFC states that the film Bahattar Hoorain (72 Hoorain) was granted 'A' certification, and the certificate was issued on 4-10-2019. Now, the trailer of said film is under due process which was applied to CBFC on 19-6-2023 and examined in accordance with the Guidelines issued under Section 5B(2) of the Cinematograph Act, 1952."

National Award-winning film 72 Hoorain courts controversy

The Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan directorial, which focuses on the consequences of violent extremism, premiered under the Indian Panorama section at the 2019 International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. It received the ICFT-UNESCO GANDHI MEDAL Special Mention. In 2021, Sanjay won the National Film Award for best direction for the film.

(Screengrab of 72 Hoorain official trailer | Image: Twitter)

However, earlier this month, prominent religious and political leaders in Kashmir decried the negative portrayal of Muslims in the film, saying the movie “hurts the sentiments” of the community.

The movie stars Pavan Malhotra and Aamir Bashir. Meanwhile, it is written by Anil Pandey and Junaid Wasi.