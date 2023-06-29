72 Hoorain Director Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan Responds To Criticism: Boycotting Not Fair

72 Hoorain is the latest offering from the two-time National Award-winning director Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan. The film's trailer was released on June 28. However, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) didn’t issue a censor certificate for it. Following this, Sanjay Puran has spoken about the film.

3 things you need to know:

72 Hoorain is slated to release in theatres on July 7, 2023.

Pavan Malhotra and Aamir Bashir will hold the lead roles in 72 Hoorain.

Kiran Dagar, Gulab Singh Tanwar, and Anirudh Tanwar produced the film, whole Ashoke Pandit co-produced it.

Sanjay Puran Singh Cahuhan reflects on the film’s criticism

While speaking with ANI, Sanjay said that the trailer must have acquainted viewers with 72 Hoorain’s terrorism-oriented subject matter. He added that he is discussing terrorism and the people who promote such things, in the film. With that in consideration, he asked, “Why would I make a film to target someone?” See the trailer below.

He also added that they initially wanted to release the trailer in theatres, but failed to secure a censor board certificate. He further said that the trailer will be circulated digitally, which is the only option they have right now in absence of a censor certificate.

72 Hoorain maker says people should comment after watching the film

While speaking about the criticism that the film’s trailer received, he said that all the ‘supporting and trolling and boycotting is not fair.’ He added that it’s more interesting for him to see how people react since the same people allege that the film is targeting some communities in particular. He concluded by saying that it will be a ‘deeper thing’ for people when they watch a film, as it’s not right to form an opinion without experiencing the film first.

"I would like people to talk about it after watching it.Because before that supporting or trollng or boycotting is not fair. It will be more interesting for me to see what people react to after watching the film, rather than people who are already saying that I am targeting someone. You like it or dislike it but definitely watch it. If you talk about it after watching it, then it will be a deeper thing. It is not right to form an impression about the film just by name, just by listening or talking," concluded the director.

(A still from the trailer of 72 Hoorain | Image: 72hoorain/Twitter)

Previously, a producer of the film, Gulab Singh Tanwar, told PTI that 72 Hoorain holds a mirror to society while trying to change its direction. The film has been bankrolled by Saarthie Entertainment and Alien Pictures and written by Anil Pandey and Junaid Wasi.