72 Hoorain Producer Ashoke Pandit Gets Police Security Amid Death Threats

72 Hoorain hit the big screens today (July 7) amid controversy. The film's producer, Ashoke Pandit, has been in the limelight because of the backclash received by the film. In a recent development, the producer has received police security.

72 Hoorain producer gets police security

A video doing rounds on social media shows police personnel deployed outside Ashoke Pandit’s house. As per ANI, security has been deployed after the filmmaker received threats on social media. Reportedly, the producer has been receiving threats ever since he has spoken about the film.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra | Police personnel deployed at the residence and office of filmmaker Ashoke Pandit after he reportedly received threats over his film 72 Hoorain. pic.twitter.com/JED6esVDNt — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2023

72 Hoorain was criticised by a section of society for allegedly "disrespecting religion" and "disturbing communal harmony". The movie is based on two terrorists who realise the consequences of their actions in the afterlife. Previously, the makers have spoken about their intention behind making of the film.



Ashoke Pandit reveals 72 Hoorain 'exposes extremities'

On July 5 a special screening of the film was organised at Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi. Producer, director Sanjay Puran Singh and actor Pavan Malhotra attended the screening. The makers made the film not to hurt religious sentiments but to expose extremities, Ashoke Pandit told Republic Digital.

In an interview, Ashoke Pandit said, “Those who have been spreading wrong information, let it be known that this movie is a mirror check to those who spread terrorism. Especially those who they teach the youth to ignite massacre, do bombings on the pretext that it will lead you to the path of jannat and you will meet hoorain in heaven." He also asserted that the movie has ‘nothing to do with Quran’. He also reiterated that the movie does not any religious sentiments.