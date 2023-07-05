A special screening of the upcoming film 72 Hoorain was organised at the Jawaharlal Nehru University by the Vivekananda Vichar Manch on Tuesday. Producer Ashoke Pandit, actor Pavan Malhotra, director Sanjay Puran Singh and other team members were present.

After the event, they interacted with the attendees and spoke about the intent behind making the film. On the back of a controversy over makers' claims that a certification was denied to its trailer and objections being raised over its content, 72 Hoorain will be released in cinema halls on July 7.

3 things you need to know

The CBFC objected to some scenes in the film's trailer and withheld its certification.

Producer Ashoke Pandit said that the film's intention is to expose extremism.

The movie's team addressed the audience post the screening in JNU.



Ashoke Pandit: Movie is a tight slap to those who calling it propaganda



The trailer of 72 Hoorain provides insight into the film's narrative which centers on the dark world of terrorism and the intense brainwashing of terrorists. Despite controversies, Ashoke Pandit has stood by his film. On Tuesday, he spoke to Republic Media and said that the film is not against any religion but an honest attempt to expose the ugly truth of extremism.

He said that a certain section of the people are trying to spread lies about the film's content. He also clarified that the film has no relation whatsoever with religious texts but stands against those who influence people.



Pandit said, "Let's be clear that this movie is against terrorism and exposes forces who have been breeding terrorism in the world by giving the wrong impression to people. It's a film which is seriously thought out and written. Those who have been spreading wrong information, let it be known that this movie is a mirror check to those who spread terrorism. Especially those who they teach the youth to ignite massacre, do bombings on the pretext that it will lead you to the path of jannat and you will meet hoorain in heaven."



"The film has nothing to do with the Quran, there are examples where Kasab was guided like this. Terrorists, when questioned after arrest, have always revealed that they see television debates and Maulanas speak bull***t that there is a concept of 130 ft hoor. These forces are responsible for terrorism and massacre all across the world should stop and that is the only message we are delivering. This film is not targeting any religion. The only message to the breeders of terrorism is that the truth will come out of all the lies and movies which show the real picture," he added.

Ashoke Pandit lauds The Kerala Story and The Kashmir Files



While The Kashmir Files (2022) dealt with extremism in the Valley in the early 90s that led to mass exodus of Kashmiri Pandits, The Kerala Story tackles the issue of forced religious conversions. Both movies did well at the box office and became the topic of discussion. Pandit pointed out that the two films show facts and praised the makers for picking up the subject matter.

(The Kashmir Files and The Kerala Story delt with extremism and were well received at the boc office | Image: Twitter)



"Terrorism has no religion. We don't say that terrorism is Islam. We are quashing the narratives which have been built through the years. Directors like Sanjay Puran Singh, Vivek Agnihotri are doing good work; The Kerala Story was a true movie with facts. The Kashmir Files is my life. My family has suffered during the exodus. These issues should be addressed by the public. We are not Islamophobia. People who are saying this are afraid of filmmakers because they have been misleading the youth and the country. They are biggest propagandist not us," Pandit said.



72 Hoorain was screened at IFFI in Goa in 2019. It won a National Award in 2021. When questioned over the delay in its release, Pandit said," We didn't know that the movie would take 3 years. The idea and story inspired us. We received a National Award as well. The movie's release got delayed because of Covid," he concluded.





