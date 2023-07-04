72 Hoorain To Have A Special Screening At JNU Ahead Of Its Release

Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan's upcoming film 72 Hoorain, which has been in the news since its trailer launch, will be screened at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). The makers have planned a special screening inside the premises of the university on July 4. The film has already been surrounded by controversies owing to its storyline.

3 things you need to know

72 Hoorain focuses on the consequences of violent extremism.

The makers claimed the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) denied a censor certificate.

The film stars Pavan Malhotra and Aamir Bashir.

72 Hoorain will screen at JNU

As per news agency ANI, 72 Hoorain makers opened up about the screening at JNU and said it presents a "significant moment for Kashmiri Muslims" to express their thoughts.

"It presents a significant moment of Kashmiri Muslims and other students to express their thoughts and reactions to a film that delves into the gruesome reality of terrorist camps. Against the backdrop of previous controversies, the event calls for a respectful and open dialogue, fostering a deeper understanding of the facts," as per ANI.

CBFC denies refusing certification to 72 Hoorain trailer

Earlier, the makers claimed that CBFC demanded to change the trailer at the last minute and revealed that they denied certification to the trailer. However, later CBFC rubbished the claims and stated that the film was granted 'A' certification.

"Contrary to the reports, CBFC states that the film Bahattar Hoorain (72 Hoorain) was granted 'A' certification, and the certificate was issued on 4-10-2019. Now, the trailer of said film is under due process which was applied to CBFC on 19-6-2023 and examined in accordance with the Guidelines issued under Section 5B(2) of the Cinematograph Act, 1952."

The film stars Pavan Malhotra and Aamir Bashir in the lead and is written by Anil Pandey and Junaid Wasi.