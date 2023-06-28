72 Hoorain Trailer: Pavan Malhotra Led Film Explores Dark World Of Terrorism

Sanjay Puran Singh's directorial 72 Hoorain is all set to hit the big screens on July 7, 2023. The movie has raised eyebrows ever since its first look was released. Amid much controversy, the makers have released the film's trailer. The video focusses on the consequences of violent extremism.

3 things you need to know

Pavan Malhotra and Aamir Bashir will play the main leads in the movie.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has refused to grant a certificate to the trailer of 72 Hoorain.

This film will be released in English and 10 other Indian languages.

Makers unveil the trailer of 72 Hoorain

The makers of 72 Hoorain released the trailer for the controversial movie on June 28, 2023. The clip features Aamir Bashir as Bilal Ahmed and Pavan Malhotra as Hakim Ali. The over two-minute-long monochrome trailer showcases extreme violence and terrorist attacks in the nation. It also shows how leaders of certain terrorist organisations manipulate youngsters and brainwash them by promising them '72 virgins in jannat (heaven)'.

The trailer shared by trade analyst Taran Adarsh also features how some men from the Islamic community join these organisations and follow the ideology of these leaders blindly in the name of faith. The process of luring and persuading people into becoming terrorists has been exposed in the film 72 Hoorain.

CBFC refuses certificate for 72 Hoorain trailer

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has refused to grant a certificate to the film's trailer. The filmmakers have argued that "its funny and sad" that film's trailer has been denied certification, while the film itself has won a National Award as well as an award at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI). In a video message, co-producer Ashoke Pandit appealed to Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur and CBFC chairperson Prasoon Joshi to look into the matter as people are trying to “snatch away our creative independence and freedom of expression".