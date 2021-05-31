777 Charlie's New Teaser To Release On Actor Rakshit Shetty's 38th Birthday On June 6

On Saturday, actor Rakshit Shetty took to his verified social media handle to confirm that the official teaser of his anticipated film 777 Charlie will be released on June 6, 2021. Interestingly, June 6, 2021, will also mark the 38th birthday of Rakshit. The 777 Charlie teaser will be released in five languages - Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. The announcement was made along with an official poster of the upcoming film in four languages. The poster featured Rakshit as Dharma and his character's companion, Charlie.

777 Charlie's teaser to be out on June 6

Later, a video also started making rounds on the internet for the same announcement. The video featured various BTS snips, where Rakshit and the crew of the upcoming venture can be seen filming it. The video also read, "6 days to go".

Interestingly, it will be the second official teaser of the upcoming film. Last year, on the same day, June 6, the first teaser was dropped. The teaser had given a brief look into Shetty's character Dharma. The teaser suggested that his character will be an introvert, who is known for being a Hitler among the children of his neighbourhood. The teaser had garnered a positive response from fans.

More about 777 Charlie cast, release date and other details:

Apart from Shetty, the upcoming Kannada film will also feature Sangeetha Sringeri, Raj B Shetty and Danish Sait in important roles. On the other hand, Tamil actor Bobby Simha will make his Kannada film debut with this film. Helmed by Kiranraj K. Bankrolled by G.S Guptha, 777 Charlie is touted to be a comedy-adventure movie.

The plot of the movie will be revolving around the life of a man who is stuck with his negative and lonely lifestyle. Earlier, the film was speculated to be released in June 2020. As far as the 777 Charlie release date is concerned, the makers have not announced it yet.

Rakshit Shetty's movies

On the professional front, the 37-year-old actor was last seen in Avane Srimannarayana, a December 2019 release. The film bagged a positive response from the critics and the audience. Apart from 777 Charlie, Shetty also has multiple upcoming releases in his kitty, including Sapta Sagaradaache Ello. Directed by Hemanth Rao, the film is expected to hit the theatres in December 2021.

IMAGE: RAKSHIT SHETTY IG

