7StarHD Leaks Mumbai Saga Download Hours After Release In Theatres

Sanjay Gupta's Mumbai Saga released on Friday, March 19 amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and reinforced lockdown restrictions. Now with a number of new rules piling down on the already stringent lockdown regulations, people are getting increasingly sceptical about venturing outside and catching movies in theatres. Taking advantage of this scenario are illegal websites like 7StarHD that is already creating havoc on the Internet by releasing the pirated copy of Mumbai Saga.

7StarHD Leaks Mumbai Saga Download

Days after its release, the creators of the widely anticipated movie faced the nightmare of witnessing Mumbai Saga full movie leak spreading like a wildfire all over the Internet. Such leaks cause a huge loss to the makers and to think about how the pandemic has already ruined the industry, it is truly shameful how such sites continue to make things more miserable. As for netizens, they're being lured to make a bad decision on the pretext of receiving free content.

This act is considered a heinous crime in many countries including India and can account for immeasurable repercussions to its promoters. It is advised to steer clear from such crimes and instead, follow the ethical route by viewing the movie in theatres only. People who would rather be cautious and avoid visiting theatres can wait for the movie to release on OTT like every other movie eventually does.

About Mumbai Saga

Mumbai Saga revolves around the life of fictional gangster Amartya Rao who dreams of ruling the city of dreams Bombay one day. Meanwhile, Inspector Vijay Savarkar is out and about as the hero trying to take down the world of the mafia. Will Savarkar be able to stop Rao from accomplishing his goal? The movie has fortunately made a good number in the box office on the first day and is being received mostly positively by viewers and critics alike.

(DISCLAIMER - Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.)