'8 Years Of Mahabir': Randeep Hooda Recalls His Character As 'Highway' Clocks 8 Years

Randeep Hooda and Alia Bhatt's starrer film Highway, directed by Imtiaz Ali, has completed 8 years since its release on February 21, 2014. Alia played the lead character of Veera Tripathi, who is kidnapped by Mahabir Bhati (Randeep's character) right before her wedding day and develops Stockholm Syndrome in captivity due to her emotional past and discovers her freedom. Randeep Hooda recalled his character 'Mahabir' as he shared a clip on social media featuring one of the famous songs from the popular film.

Randeep Hooda recalls his character 'Mahabir' from Highway

Taking to his Instagram handle, Randeep Hooda dropped a short video of the popular song, 'Maahi Ve', from the film Highway. Recalling his character, he captioned the post, "8 years of Mahabir....#Highway #Mahabir". Not only Hooda, but Imtiaz Ali also took to his Instagram stories and reposted some of the posts related to Highway.

Highway got premiered in 2014 BIFF

Highway also got premiered in the panorama section of the prestigious Berlin International Film Festival on February 13, 2014, ahead of its world release. Expressing happiness over the same, Imtiaz Ali had said that he had never been invited to a film festival before and he thought that this was not the right platform to showcase his film because the audience were European mostly. Ali continued that despite not knowing the language, they related to the movie’s storyline.

Randeep Hooda on the work front

Randeep Hooda will soon star in the web series Inspector Avinash. The web series will also mark the Extraction actor's digital debut. Inspector Avinash is a cop thriller based on the super cop of UP, Avinash Mishra. It will also cast Urvashi Rautela, Mahesh Manjrekar, Rajneesh Duggal, Govind Namdev, Freddy Daruwala, Adhyayan Suman, Priyanka Bose, Amit Sial, and Abhimanyu Singh. Randeep Hooda was shooting for the film in UP and Chambal before the second wave of COVID-19.

Alia Bhatt on the work front

Alia Bhatt is also gearing up for the release of her upcoming highly-anticipated film, Gangubai Kathiawadi, in which she is playing the character of a mafia don and madam of a brothel in Kamathipura. Apart from that, Alia Bhatt has many films lined up in her kitty, namely, Ayan Mukerji's fantasy Brahmāstra, SS Rajamouli's Telugu film RRR and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

