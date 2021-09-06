'83' Actor Harrdy Sandhu On Film's Multiple Delays: There's Little Sense Of Disappointment

Numerous films have taken the Over-the-Top route amid the uncertainty over theatrical releases due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, some makers have kept off the tempting offers from OTT platforms and expressed confidence that their movie is for the big screen experience. One such movie that has thus been delayed has been '83 and one of the leads of the movie, Harrdy Sandhu, would've preferred things in a different way.

Harrdy Sandhu on '83 delay

'83 was first scheduled to release on June 4 last year and later was supposed to hit theatres on June 4, 2021, but COVID-19 derailed the plans on both occasions.

Sharing his views on the delay, Harrdy Sandhu, in an interview with Hindustan Times, stated that there was a 'little sense of disappointment' because of the delays. However, he stated that he had been through the phase where he had to play the waiting game in his life and career to 'achieve a lot of things'. That has made him 'patient enough' and this wait has always turned out good for him, he said.

That is the reason the Punjabi singer-actor is ready to wait how much ever the delay would be and stated that it was like surrendering to something and then being prepared for whatever the result will be. He stated, 'Sabr ka phal hamesha meetha hota hai” (patience gives positive results).

Harrdy is playing the role of former all-rounder Madan Lal in the movie.

The Naah Goriye artist had started out as a cricketer and even was a member of the 2004 U-19 Indian squad before establishing himself as a popular singer-actor of the Punjabi film industry. He said that he was the 'most excited' for '83 and stated that it had turned out to be 'amazing' due to the efforts of the team. He stated that he could not wait for the movie to come out in the theatres with full occupancy.

'83 traces the story of India's first cricket World Cup win in 1983 and stars Ranveer Singh in the role of the then captain Kapil Dev. '83 has been directed by Bajrangi Bhaijaan fame Kabir Khan. The movie also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem as well as Deepika Padukone, who is also one of the producers, in a cameo.