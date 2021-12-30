'83' Box Office Day 6: Ranveer Singh-starrer Enters Rs 100 Crore Club In Worldwide Figures

Ranveer Singh-starrer 83, despite the pre-release hype, has failed to live up to the expectations at the box office. The venture has crossed the Rs 60 crore-mark at the domestic box office, but the performance has been termed unimpressive due to 3500 screens being allotted for it, and its budget, which is said to be one of the most in the past couple of years.

However, there was something to cheer for the makers, as the sports drama went on to gross over Rs 100 crore in the global collections. The film managed the figure in five days of the release.

83 movie hits Rs 100-crore in gross global collections

83, as per trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, has earned Rs 106.03 crore at the box office around the world in gross collections in 5 days.

#83TheFilm WW Box Office



Scores a CENTURY after 5 days.



Day 1 - ₹ 25.16 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 29.41 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 29.64 cr

Day 4 - ₹ 11.29 cr

Day 5 - ₹ 10.53 cr

Total - ₹ 106.03 cr#RanveerSingh #DeepikaPadukone #83TheMovie — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) December 29, 2021

The global figure has been contributed by collections of Rs 26 crore in the first three days, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh. As far as the domestic collections are concerned, the 5-day figure is Rs 60 crore nett.

#83TheFilm continues its downward trend... With #Jersey getting postponed, it has another week of open run, but the trending is weak, there's minimal hope to cover lost ground... Fri 12.64 cr, Sat 16.95 cr, Sun 17.41 cr, Mon 7.29 cr, Tue 6.70 cr. Total: ₹ 60.99 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/wUoWcEHQH1 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 29, 2021

While the expectations had been massive from the film, reports are doing the rounds that the shows of the film are being replaced by that of Spider-Man: No Way Home and Pushpa: The Rise Part 01, which are performing better than 83.

The only bright spot for 83 has been that Jersey, which was gearing up for release on December 31, has now been postponed. With Spider-Man and Pushpa entering their third week, 83 could emerge as the first choice for audiences. However, the shutting down of theatres in Delhi could prove to be another hurdle for the makers.

83 movie based on historic feat

83 is the story of India's victory in the 1983 Cricket World Cup, their maiden WC trophy. The side was led by legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev, who is being portrayed on the big screen by Ranveer Singh. Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Neena Gupta are some of the other members of the cast.

The sports drama has been directed by Bajrangi Bhaijaan fame Kabir Khan.