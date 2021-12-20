'83': First Reviews Of Ranveer Singh-starrer Are Out; Celebs Bowled Over By 'pure Magic'

'83 is being billed as one of the most anticipated films of the film industry at the moment, with many netizens believing it will go on to become the highest-grosser of this year. The Ranveer Singh-starrer, which is gearing up for a delayed arrival at the theatres due to COVID-19, has been creating excitement among fans with the launch of the trailer, songs, promos and collaborations with stars of the South film industry and sports fraternity. The makers seemed to be confident about their venture too as they held a special show for some celebrities five days ahead of the release.

If the reactions are anything to go by, the film on the historic 1983 cricket World Cup win is set to be a winner. Numerous celebrities showered praises on the venture after watching the preview. Here's what they had to say about the sports drama:

'83 First Reviews Out

Actor Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, singer Palak Muchhal and actor-host Roshni Chopra were among those who took to social media to rave about '83.

Suchitra termed it as a 'pure magic' and added 'mazaa aa gaya' to share that she enjoyed it thoroughly. She termed it as a 'sixer', the cricketing term used when a batsman hits the ball over the boundary for six runs, and added that the team 'hits it out of the park.' The Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa star added that she experienced a 'proud feeling' being an Indian and that the film made her feel 'nostalgic' and 'euphoric'. Calling the film 'simply fantastic', she hailed the captain of the 1983 Indian cricket team, Kapil Dev, the legend who is being played by Ranveer in the film, as 'great' with the words 'paaji tussi great ho'.

She hailed Ranveer and Deepika Padukone, who plays the role of Kapil Dev's wife, in a cameo, and also is one of the producers of the venture. She also gave a shoutout to Jiiva, the actor portraying the character of the team's opening batsman Krishnamachari Srikkanth.

Now watching #83 . OMG pure magic. I feel like i am actually there!! Wow. Bravo — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) December 19, 2021

And its a sixer!!! Team #83 hits it out of the park!!! Proud feeling for every Indian, the film has me feeling nostalgic euphoric - its simply fantastic. #KapilDev paaji tussi great ho 👍👍👍@rajankapoor @kabirkhankk @RanveerOfficial @deepikapadukone take a bow.Wah. Mazaa aa gaya — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) December 19, 2021

Special mention of the actor who plays #Srikanth in #83. Superb performance — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) December 19, 2021

Palak wrote on her Instagram stories that the film was a 'respectful ode' to the historic triumph by the director Kabir Khan, Ranveer Singh and the 'incredible team.' The Prem Ratan Dhan Payo artist added that it was 'surreal' and 'wonderful' experience to revisit the event about which she had heard from her parents.

Roshni took to her Instagram stories to write that she was 'clean bowled', the cricketing term used when a bowler dismisses a batsman by hitting his stumps. She added that Kabir Khan had delivered a 'win as big and immortal as its subject.' The Kasamh Se artist also credited Kabir's wife Mini Mathur for being 'backbone' for the filmmaker in this endeavour.

She also wrote that one had to watch the film to soak in the triumph and that it was not a 'small feat' to showcase a story that people knew about, but want to hear again and again. Crediting the lead actor Ranveer, she wrote that the Dil Dhadakne Do star was at the 'peak of his craft' and that his honesty carried it forward and 'inspires beyond.'

'83 also starring Pankaj Tripathi, Saqib Saleem, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, among others, releases on December 24.