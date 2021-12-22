'83': Harsh Goenka Recalls 1983 World Cup Win; Pens Emotional Note To Ranveer Singh & Team

As the audience eagerly await the release of one of the highly-anticipated Bollywood films, 83, Kabir Khan, the director of the film, recently shared an emotional letter penned by the eldest son of Dr R. P. Goenka and chairman of RPG Group, Harsh Goenka. He revealed how his 1983 World Cup experience was unreal and added that it ranked as the biggest accomplishment in a team sport.

83 director and co-producer, Kabir Khan, recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of an emotional note written by Harsh Goenka on the 1983 World Cup win ahead of the release of the film. While recalling the memories of the 1983 World Cup, Goenka mentioned in the letter how the event triggered something deep within every player and even hailed Kapil Dev's 175* and the catch that dismissed Vivian Richards. Adding to it, he also mentioned that this tale could never be scripted together if not for the incredible efforts at various crucial moments by each member of the great team.

In the caption, Kabir Khan revealed how the Chairman of RPG Enterprises, Mr Harsh Goenka penned an emotional letter recalling his memories of the 1983 world cup triumph.

Kabir Khan shares Harsh Goenka's emotional note

The letter read, "Mr. Harsh Goenka on the 1983 World Cup win: The heavens moved to make that win happen. It was unreal. A series of dreamlike scenarios unfolded in that tournament and some invisible hand touched these relatively obscure bunch of players. It triggered something deep within each one of them. From utter bewilderment to fledgling self-confidence, to sensing the kill and to the final assault, there was the gradual building up of a story that had a destiny as its epilogue. While Kapil Dev's 175* and the catch to dismiss Viv Richards are the crowns on the jewel, the tale can never be scripted together if not for the incredible efforts at various crucial moments by each member of that great team. Pure artisans at work, they sculpted that win out of nothing but sincerity, belief, and an attitude that caught the opposition completely off guard. For me, it ranks as the biggest accomplishment in a team sport." (sic)

Numerous fans were delighted to read the post and took to the comments section and expressed their excitement for the release of the film. Some of them also hailed Kabir Khan for making such an amazing film as they watched the thrilling trailer while many of them stated that they were quite sure the movie will be a huge hit. Take a look at some of the fans reactions to Kabir Khan's latest Instagram post.

Image: Instagram/@harshgoenka/@kabirkhankk