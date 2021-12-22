'83': Makers Arrange Screening Of Ranveer Starrer For Kapil Dev & World Cup Team Tonight

After receiving a terrific response from the celebrities, the makers of the upcoming film 83 will recreate history on Wednesday evening. According to Bollywood Hungama, the players from India’s historic victory in the 1983 World Cup series, will watch the film together. The director of the film Kabir Khan, who is excited about the evening, expressed his happiness of listening to the reviews from the team.

“Can you imagine what this means? All the players who brought us that Cup will be watching the event being re-enacted on-screen with 12 actors playing them on screen,” he told the leading entertainment portal. Further, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan director revealed that history will be repeated again after the entire team who led the country to the Worl Cup will come together on a single roof and recall the glorious moment again.

Ranveer Singh-starrer 83 to be screened for Kapil Dev and World Cup team

Sharing his views on the same, the director told Bollywood Hungama that the very thought of this evening has been giving him sleepless nights and goosebumps for days. He said that he had been dreaming of this moment for three years now and ever since started making the film. Finally, after working on the film for a long, Kabir Khan is elated that the entire team will watch themselves on screen while reliving their historic victory.

Having said this, Kabir revealed that this was former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev’s idea. He informed that he had been asking Kapil to see the film, but he insisted on watching it with the rest of the World Cup team. He wanted to make sure they were all together for the experience.

Meanwhile, the upcoming film has been declared tax-free in the national capital ahead of its release and will be all about how Kapil Dev led the Indian cricket team to its glorious win in the 1983 World Cup. Singh will take on the role of Kapil Dev in the film, while Deepika Padukone will play his wife, Romi. The film will get its much-awaited theatrical release on December 24 and will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The film will also be available in 3D. 83 most recently got its global premiere at the Red Sea International Film Festival, where it was honoured with a standing ovation.

Image: Instagram/83thefilm/Twitter/IPrithamOfficial