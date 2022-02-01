'83' OTT Release: Here's When And Where To Watch Ranveer Singh-starrer Online

Ranveer Singh-starrer sports drama 83, helmed by Kabir Khan became the talk of the town after its release and fans are currently wondering when the film will avail its digital debut. The sports drama was meant to release online eight weeks after its theatrical run on Netflix or Amazon Prime Video, as both the online streaming platforms have bagged the rights for the film. However, although the digital release date for the Ranveer Singh-starrer has not been announced yet, fans speculate that it will hit OTT sometime in February 2022.

Though an official release date for the streaming of the film hasn't been announced yet, the excitement among fans is far beyond measure. An online streaming guide also included 83 in their list of upcoming digital releases in February 2022. The film did exceedingly well at the box office and fans now wait for the chance to watch the blockbuster movie in the comforts of their homes.

The popular film was hailed for the realistic portrayal of how Kapil Dev led the Indian cricket team to their maiden World Cup victory in 1983. Ranveer essayed his role and was lauded by the audience and critics alike for doing justice to it. The actor was also accompanied by his wife Deepika Padukone on sets, as she played the role of Kapil Dev's wife Romi. The film also saw Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu and many others take on pivotal roles. The film was meant to hit the big screens in April 2021 but faced a delay in its release owing to pandemic-induced restrictions. It then finally got its theatrical release on December 24, 2021, and received praise from fans and colleagues of the stars alike.

