'83': Ranveer-Deepika Can't Stop Gushing At Premiere; Watch Kapil & Romi Pose Together

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are currently gearing up for the release of their upcoming sports drama 83. The Kabir Khan directorial is the true story of the Indian Cricket Team's 1983 World Cup win under the captaincy of Kapil Dev. While Ranveer Singh is set to portray the role of Kapil Dev, Deepika Padukone will play his better half Romi Dev. One of the movie's premieres took place last night. The star-studded evening saw several Bollywood stars congratulating Ranveer Singh while he also shared hugs and smiles with Kapil Dev.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone shared some gushy moments at 83 premiere red carpet. Ranveer Singh wore a white coloured pantsuit at the star-studded evening and made a small pony in his hairstyle. The actor completed his look with a black bowtie, shoes and red goggles. On the other hand, Deepika looked drop-dead gorgeous in a black tube gown with a long train for the night. He accessorised her look with a diamond necklace with a green stone and a diamond ring. The couple stole the show with their loved-up moments. While sharing some laughs, Ranveer also gave a peck on Deepika's cheek which made her blush.

The real-life couple is even set to play an on-screen couple in the upcoming movie. Deepika is being lauded for her exact copy of Romi Dev's look from the 80s. Romi Dev also made an appearance on the red carpet and was greeted by her husband Kapil Dev. She wore a green coloured beautiful saree for the event.

Details about 83

The upcoming sports drama is based on the Indian cricket team's legendary World Cup win in 1983, in the Lord's Cricket Ground, England. The team was led by Kapil Dev as they competed against West Indies in the final, who were two-time world champions. The sports drama is set to release on December 24, 2021, and stars Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk. Saqib Salim, Tahi Raj Bhasin and more. The film will be released across the entire country in five languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. This Kabir Khan directorial is co-bankrolled by Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Vichnuvardhan Induri, and Madhu Mantena Varma.

Image: Instagram/@carindertchawla/Varinder Chawla