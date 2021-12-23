'83': Ranveer-Deepika Groove To 'Lover' With Harrdy Sandhu At Film's After-party; Watch

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are currently gearing up for the release of their sports drama titled 83, which will hit the big screens on December 24, 2021. The 83 team and the 1983 World Cup-winning Indian Cricket team attended a red carpet event of its premiere in Mumbai on December 22 and videos and pictures from its after-party have been doing the rounds online. The Bollywood power couple were seen grooving to the beats of Diljit Dosanjh's popular song Lover with singer Harrdy Sandhu.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone groove to Lover with Harrdy Sandhu

Ranveer was seen in a white formal shirt and sunglasses, while his wife and co-star from in his upcoming film wore a black shimmering top. The duo grooved to the beats of Diljit Dosanjh's hit number Lover with singer Harrdy Sandhu and seemed to be having a great time together. Several fans and followers took to the comments section of the clip that surfaced online and hailed the couple for their moves and expressed their anticipation for their upcoming film.

The 83 movie has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced. The above clip was not the only one that made its way online and fans also caught a glimpse of former cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth shaking a leg with the lead actor of the Kabir Khan directorial. Uploaded by Manav Manglani, the clip saw the actor and Harrdy Sandhu dancing with passion along with the former sportsman. The trio grooved to Harrdy Sandhu's latest hit Bijlee Bijlee, and the singer will also be making his Bollywood debut in the upcoming film.

Watch the clip here -

The upcoming film will be all about how the Kapil Dev-led Indian cricket team rose to victory at the 1983 World Cup. Ranveer will essay the role of Dev, while Deepika will play his on-screen wife, Romi. Apart from the duo, the film will also see Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, and R Badree in supporting roles.

Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh, @hardysandhu