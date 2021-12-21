'83': Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone-starrer Declared Tax-free In Delhi

The State government declared on Tuesday that Ranveer Singh's upcoming film, 83 will not be taxed in Delhi. The film will be helmed by Kabir Khan and will follow the Indian Cricket team's win at the 1983 World Cup. The film has now opened for advance bookings and will hit the big screen on December 24.

Ranveer Singh's 83 declared tax free in Delhi

The upcoming film has been declared tax free in the national capital ahead of its release and will be all about how Kapil Dev led the Indian cricket team to its glorious win in the 1983 World Cup. Singh will take on the role of Kapil Dev in the film, while Deepika Padukone will play his wife, Romi. The film will get its much-awaited theatrical release on December 24 and will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. The film will also be available in 3D. 83 most recently got its global premiere at the Red Sea International Film Festival, where it was honoured with a standing ovation.

Bollywood film '83', based on the Kapil Dev-led Indian Cricket team's 1983 World Cup victory, has been declared tax-free in Delhi, says State Govt — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2021

Apart from Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, the film will also star Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Saqib Saleem, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Sahil Khattar, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa and R Badree in pivotal roles. Several celebrities including Suniel Shetty, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, Palak Muchhal, Roshni Chopra and others have taken to social media and praised Ranveer for his performance and have also lauded Kabir Khan for his work.

Image: PTI