'83': Ranveer Singh's Dance With Srikkanth On 'Bijlee Bijlee' Stirs The Internet; Watch

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's cricket saga 83 is all set to hit the theatres tomorrow i.e on December 24. Chronicling the historic win of the Indian Cricket team in 1883 against two-times World champions West Indies, Kabir Khan's directorial will show how Kapil Dev's men in blue prepared for the journey. Ahead of its release, the team and cast of 83 attended the red carpet event of its premiere in Mumbai.

Along with the entire cast at the event, some of the legendary cricketers, who were part of the 83 triumph squad, also enjoyed Kabir Khan's venture. It was not long before videos and photos of the event started making rounds on the internet. In particular, a video of Ranveer Singh grooving with former cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth is creating quite a frenzy on social media. Watch the video here.

Ranveer Singh dancing with Srikkanth on Bijlee Bijlee

The video was uploaded by Manav Manglani who captured the joyous moment of the 36-year-old and Harrdy Sandhu dancing enthusiastically with the former captain of the Indian cricket team, Srikkanth. The duo danced their heart out on Harrdy Sandhu's latest hit Bijlee Bijlee. Interestingly, Sandhu is set to make his Bollywood debut in this film. Netizens could not get over the trio's energy in the video as the comment section was filled with fire emojis.

More on 83

Directed by Kabir Khan, Ranveer will be seen playing the role of Kapil Dev while Deepika Padukone will essay the role of Dev's wife Romi. The movie also features actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, and R Badree in supporting roles. The film is set to hit the theatres on December 24.

Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh/Twitter/@cheekaofficial