Last Updated:

'83': Ranveer Singh's Dance With Srikkanth On 'Bijlee Bijlee' Stirs The Internet; Watch

Ranveer Singh and former cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth were recently spotted dancing zealously to Harry Sandhu's latest banger 'Bijlee Bijlee'. Watch -

Written By
Princia Hendriques
83 Movie

Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh/Twitter/@cheekaofficial


Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's cricket saga 83 is all set to hit the theatres tomorrow i.e on December 24. Chronicling the historic win of the Indian Cricket team in 1883 against two-times World champions West Indies, Kabir Khan's directorial will show how Kapil Dev's men in blue prepared for the journey. Ahead of its release, the team and cast of 83 attended the red carpet event of its premiere in Mumbai.

Along with the entire cast at the event, some of the legendary cricketers, who were part of the 83 triumph squad, also enjoyed Kabir Khan's venture. It was not long before videos and photos of the event started making rounds on the internet. In particular, a video of Ranveer Singh grooving with former cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth is creating quite a frenzy on social media. Watch the video here.

Ranveer Singh dancing with Srikkanth on Bijlee Bijlee

The video was uploaded by Manav Manglani who captured the joyous moment of the 36-year-old and Harrdy Sandhu dancing enthusiastically with the former captain of the Indian cricket team, Srikkanth. The duo danced their heart out on Harrdy Sandhu's latest hit Bijlee Bijlee. Interestingly, Sandhu is set to make his Bollywood debut in this film. Netizens could not get over the trio's energy in the video as the comment section was filled with fire emojis. 

READ | How much did makers of '83' pay for the rights of 1983 World Cup winners' stories?

More on 83

Directed by Kabir Khan, Ranveer will be seen playing the role of Kapil Dev while Deepika Padukone will essay the role of Dev's wife Romi. The movie also features actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, and R Badree in supporting roles. The film is set to hit the theatres on December 24. 

READ | IN PICS: Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann, Nora & others attend mega screening with cast of '83'

Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh/Twitter/@cheekaofficial

READ | '83': Ranveer-Deepika can't stop gushing at premiere; Watch Kapil & Romi pose together
READ | Ayushmann Khurrana pens note for Ranveer Singh after watching '83'; says 'I am a fan'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: 83 Movie, Ranveer Singh, Bijlee Bijlee
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com