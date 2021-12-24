'83': Ranveer Singh's Mother Holds 1983 World Cup Trophy; Actor Says 'Hum Jeet Gaye'

The makers of 83 took various steps to lend authenticity to the film, by meeting the real stars of the 1983 World cup win and shooting at the real venue, Lord's cricket stadium in London. The team paid attention to the important details related to the historic triumph to make it appear as real as possible. A glimpse of this was that the trophy that Ranveer Singh is holding in the film, which is the same that was held by the then Indian Cricket Captain, Kapil Dev.

Ranveer Singh revealed this information in his latest Instagram post through his mother Anju Bhavnani. The actor did so to express his delight at the response to the film as it hit the theatres on Friday. The Dil Dhadakne Do star exulted that he and his family had emerged victorious through the film.

Ranveer Singh shares picture of his mother with real 1983 World Cup Trophy

Ranveer's mother was all smiles in the photo posted by the actor, as she held the trophy. In the caption addressed to his 'mumma', he used the words 'Hum jeet gaye' (we have won), popularly used in another cricket-based Bollywood film, Lagaan, when the winning runs are hit. He added that the trophy was the real one, and also used love-struck emojis along with it.

Ranveer is extremely close to his mother, and their strong bond was evident when the 36-year-old had publicly sung the 'Happy Birthday' song for her on her birthday along with the paparazzi. His wife Deepika Padukone was also present at that time, and the actor is a part of 83 too, playing the role of Kapil Dev's wife.

83 releases to positive reviews

There have been overwhelming praises for 83 over the past few days. The film was screened to numerous celebrities during this period, and many of them hailed it on social media. Among the celebrities to shower praises on it were Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurrana, among others.

The scenes were similar when the film was released in the theatres on Friday. Netizens used terms like 'masterpiece' and praised the performance of Ranveer, with words like 'beast of an actor.' Some, however, felt it was not extraordinary and that the first half, the running time, exaggerated drama were the drawbacks.