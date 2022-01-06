'83': Sachin Tendulkar Reviews Ranveer Singh-starrer, Lauds Him For Soaking Kapil's Traits

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starrer 83 surely made the entire country relive the glorious moment from Indian cricket's history. The Kabir Khan directorial is based on the true story of 1983's World Cup when India scripted history by winning against West Indies under the captaincy of Kapil Dev. While 83 was a nostalgic ride for all cricket buffs with Ranveer Singh acing the role of Kapil Dev, his role also impressed legendary cricketers of the country. As Sachin Tendulkar also reviewed the film and lauded the Bajirao Mastaani star, he recently reacted to Sachin's post and hailed him for his legendary cricket career.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Sachin Tendulkar, former captain of the Indian cricket team, reviewed Ranveer Singh's performance in the sports drama. The cricket star penned how brilliantly Ranveer Singh portrayed the role of Kapil Dev in the film. He wrote, "A brilliant ‘all-round’ display by @RanveerOfficial in 83. Really soaked in all the @therealkapildev paaji traits to make us reminisce the iconic moments of our first-ever World Cup victory." He further reminisced about the winning match that inspired him to become a cricketer and wrote, "I know the win really inspired the little boy."

Ranveer Singh reacts to Sachin's review

Ranveer Singh was seemingly delighted to read what the legendary cricketer wrote for him. He reacted to the tweet and mentioned how Sachin Tendulkar inspired generations with his skills. He wrote, "And then the little boy went on to inspire generations!" The actor further thanked Sachin for his wise words and wrote, "Thank you, Master! This means everything!" in his reply.

83's box office collection

Despite much anticipation and waiting, 83 is now having a difficult time at the theatres. The film was released alongside Tom Holland's Spider-Man: No Way Home and Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise, both superhit films. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, 83, on its 12th day in the theatre, earned a total of Rs 1.5 crores. The film has so far earned Rs 94.80 crores. 83 saw Ranveer Singh play the role of Kapil Dev while Deepika Padukone essaying his better half Romi Dev. The movie also had Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Pankaj Tripathi, Ammy Virk and many more actors.

Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh/PTI