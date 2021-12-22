'83' Song 'Sakht Jaan' Shows Unseen Moments From Kapil Dev & Co's World Cup Victory; Watch

With only two days left for the release of Ranveer Singh's highly anticipated sports drama 83, makers are keeping the audience hooked via the film's inspirational anthems. The film is based on Kapil Dev-led Team India's historic victory at the 1983 Cricket World Cup, showcasing the trials and tribulations undergone by each player to achieve the milestone. Makers have now released a special song, titled Sakht Jaan, which showcases monochrome glimpses from 38 years ago as the Indian team faced myriad challenges before celebrating their win at Lord's balcony.

The track has been crooned by Amit Mishra, while Jaideep Sahni has penned its lyrics. Helmed by Kabir Khan, the film will mark its release on December 24, and advance booking for the shows have already begun.

83's victory anthem Sakht Jaan released

Taking to Instagram, Ranveer Singh uploaded the promo clip of the track, which starts with a black and white picture of the actual cricket team that aced the world cup. It then pans to several then and now moments as the team players brave hardships both on and off the field and muster the strength to emerge victoriously. Unveiling the track, Singh wrote, "Sakht jaan ruknay na de, sakht jaan thaknay na de!." Take a look.

Ahead of its release, Kapil Dev reminisced about the world cup, noting that it was a dream to play for India, and an even bigger achievement to lead the national team. In a message via social media, he stated “It was a dream to play for India. A bigger dream was to become captain for the national team. And I had never imagined lifting the world cup on the balcony of Lord's. Now you can watch 83 with us on the big screen after two days.”

Apart from Ranveer Singh, the film also stars Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Saqib Saleem, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Sahil Khattar, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa and R Badree in pivotal roles.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @RANVEERSINGH)