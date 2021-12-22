'83': Who Plays Whom In Film? Decoding All Reel & Real Characters Of Ranveer Singh-starrer

Last Updated: 22nd December, 2021 14:59 IST

Boman Irani plays the role of former Indian batsman Farokh Engineer and was seen as a commentator in the trailer.

R Badree plays Sunil Valson, a left-arm pacer, who was the only member of the squad, who did not play a single match.

Dhaiya Karwa steps into the shoes of all-rounder Ravi Shastri, who played five matches in the tournament and bagged 4 wickets.

Punjabi actor-singer Ammy Virk plays fast bowler Balwinder Sandhu, who took 8 wickets in the World Cup, including two in the final.

Sahil Khattar plays the role of Syed Kirmani, who was the wicket-keeper of the side.

Nishant Dahiya plays the role of all-rounder Roger Binny, who was the highest-wicket taker among all teams in the World Cup, with 18 wickets.

Dinker Sharma plays Kirti Azad, among the other members of the batting line-up, and was one of the last recognised members to save the team after the fall of wickets.

Marathi actor Chirag Patil steps into the shoes of his father Sandeep Patil, another middle-order batman for India. He scored a crucial 27, the second-highest scorer for India in the final.

Jatin Sarna plays Yashpal Sharma, a middle-order batsman of the team. He was one of the top scorers for India in the tournament with 240 runs.

Saqib Saleem plays all-rounder Mohinder Amarnath, who was the player of the match of the final, with 26 runs and 3/12.

Tamil actor Jiiva plays Krishnamachari Srikkanth who partnered Gavaskar as an opener. He had scored 156 runs in the entire tournament and was the top-scorer in the final.

Tahir Raj Bhasin plays Sunil Gavaskar, who is considered among the greatest Test batsmen of all time. The legend-turned-commentator was the opener for the World-Cup-winning squad.

Pankaj Tripathi plays the role of the team's manager PR Man Singh, who played a crucial role in motivating the youngsters to the historic triumph.

Deepika Padukone plays the role of Kapil Dev's wife Romi Dev in the venture, who plays a major support system for the Indian Captain.

Ranveer Singh enacts the part of the captain of the World Cup-winning team, Kapil Dev. The all-rounder's 175-run knock, the catch to dismiss Vivian Richards in the final were among the highlights.

