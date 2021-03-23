'99 Songs' Trailer: Here's How Fans Reacted To New Promo Of AR Rahman's Debut Production

Quick links:
99 Songs a musical romance movie directed by Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy. It is co-written and produced by AR Rahman. The film marks AR Rahman’s debut in both roles. 99 Songs' cast includes debut actors Ehan Bhat and Edilsy Vargas in lead roles along with Aditya Seal, Lisa Ray and Manisha Koirala playing supporting roles. A new trailer of 99 Songs was released on March 23, 2021. As the trailer was out, fans took to social media to express their views.
"#99Songs" has been trending on Twitter ever since the new trailer was released. One netizen tweeted, “Good news for Song lovers #99Songs trailer is treat for song lovers!!” Another fan commented saying, “I feel a connect with #99Songs! They are my favourite since all time. Fabulous.”
A few can’t wait for the to see Ehan on the screen and dropped comments such as, “Can't Wait To See Ehan Bhat Because Ehan Looking Fantastic So I Can't Wait Anymore Time To See Ehan Bhat On Big Screen,” “So much excited to listen and see Ehan bhat on big screen with this lots of talent in poetry and music.” Appreciating the cast, one user wrote, “Loved trailer of #99Songs perfect cast awesome cast.” Take a look at the comments below.
Ehan Bhat You Win Our Hearts With Fabulous Performance In #99SongsMarch 23, 2021
So I am Waiting For Full Movie. pic.twitter.com/XYbOGiiTCb
I am very excited to watch this...many of days...now this is released...#99Songs pic.twitter.com/eheu5c9r0w— Shad mansuri (@Shadmansuri4) March 23, 2021
Just watched trailer of #99Songs— Praveenabagam (@Praveenabagam1) March 23, 2021
I feel a strong connection with #99Songs !Glowing star
They are my favourite since all time Sparkling heart
Fabulous Growing heart pic.twitter.com/N6J2Tfs9FQ
I Am Really So Glad To See Ehan Bhat Because Ehan Looking Fantastic So I Can't Wait Anymore Time To See Ehan Bhat On Big Screen.#99Songs pic.twitter.com/IQpvqKRqwA— Sujata Mondal (@iSujataMondal) March 23, 2021
#99Songs is going to be a big hit— Pizza ðŸ• #FBPE (@_pizzalover____) March 23, 2021
Very excited pic.twitter.com/mSRHpXaNjl
#99Songs The song trailer is truly Amazing Must Watch. pic.twitter.com/gH6VLZ0JWt— RishabhðŸ¤µ (@rishu_1996) March 23, 2021
Such a lovely story and the fire of composition of the great a r Rahman... wonderful...#99Songs pic.twitter.com/KkKzsnp28Z— Priyanka Patel (@Patelpriyanka09) March 23, 2021
Ehan Bhat You Are Doing Such A Amazing Job In #99Songs. That's Why You Are My Favorite. pic.twitter.com/WfBDPalobk— Gorgeous Girl (@GorgeousGirl203) March 23, 2021
I love this music amazing guys must watch fantastic trailer come out #99Songs pic.twitter.com/Q2pCIz11T2— Pragya Singh (@kahovikas) March 23, 2021
Ehan Bhay You Are Doing Such A Great Work In #99Songs so I Can't Wait To Watch You In Cinema. pic.twitter.com/KfrX1OZvXa— Unique Boy (@Uniqueboy1011) March 23, 2021
#99Songs is going to be a blockbuster— KitKat (@_priyanshiiii__) March 23, 2021
Mark this pic.twitter.com/IT3bli3bzm
Excited to watch #99Songs which is being released both in Tamil and Telugu— Deepadhan (@Deepaadhan3) March 23, 2021
The trailer of the movie starts with a young boy, who is fond of music. Later, his father slaps him and warns him to be away from music. In the next part of the trailer, the boy is all grown up and enters a university with a guitar in his hand. At the university, he performs on the stage in front of a huge audience and believes that one song can change the world. Later, he falls in love with a girl and the trailer shows several difficulties that the boy faces while embarking on his journey to becoming a successful musician. 99 Songs' release is scheduled to be April 16, 2021. The movie will also be dubbed in Tamil and Telugu languages.
