'99 Songs' Trailer: Here's How Fans Reacted To New Promo Of AR Rahman's Debut Production

A new trailer of 99 Songs released on March 23, 2021. As the 99 Songs trailer was out, fans took to social media to express their views. Read ahead to know more

99 Songs trailer

99 Songs a musical romance movie directed by Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy. It is co-written and produced by AR Rahman. The film marks AR Rahman’s debut in both roles. 99 Songs' cast includes debut actors Ehan Bhat and Edilsy Vargas in lead roles along with Aditya Seal, Lisa Ray and Manisha Koirala playing supporting roles. A new trailer of 99 Songs was released on March 23, 2021. As the trailer was out, fans took to social media to express their views.

Fans react to the 99 Songs trailer 

"#99Songs" has been trending on Twitter ever since the new trailer was released. One netizen tweeted, “Good news for Song lovers #99Songs trailer is treat for song lovers!!” Another fan commented saying, “I feel a connect with #99Songs!  They are my favourite since all time. Fabulous.”

A few can’t wait for the to see Ehan on the screen and dropped comments such as, “Can't Wait To See Ehan Bhat Because Ehan Looking Fantastic So I Can't Wait Anymore Time To See Ehan Bhat On Big Screen,” “So much excited to listen and see Ehan bhat on big screen with this lots of talent in poetry and music.” Appreciating the cast, one user wrote, “Loved trailer of #99Songs perfect cast awesome cast.” Take a look at the comments below.

About 99 Songs trailer

The trailer of the movie starts with a young boy, who is fond of music. Later, his father slaps him and warns him to be away from music. In the next part of the trailer, the boy is all grown up and enters a university with a guitar in his hand. At the university, he performs on the stage in front of a huge audience and believes that one song can change the world. Later, he falls in love with a girl and the trailer shows several difficulties that the boy faces while embarking on his journey to becoming a successful musician. 99 Songs' release is scheduled to be April 16, 2021. The movie will also be dubbed in Tamil and Telugu languages. 

Image source: 99 Songs Fan page Instagram

 

 

