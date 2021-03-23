'99 Songs' Trailer: Here's How Fans Reacted To New Promo Of AR Rahman's Debut Production

99 Songs a musical romance movie directed by Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy. It is co-written and produced by AR Rahman. The film marks AR Rahman’s debut in both roles. 99 Songs' cast includes debut actors Ehan Bhat and Edilsy Vargas in lead roles along with Aditya Seal, Lisa Ray and Manisha Koirala playing supporting roles. A new trailer of 99 Songs was released on March 23, 2021. As the trailer was out, fans took to social media to express their views.

Fans react to the 99 Songs trailer

"#99Songs" has been trending on Twitter ever since the new trailer was released. One netizen tweeted, “Good news for Song lovers #99Songs trailer is treat for song lovers!!” Another fan commented saying, “I feel a connect with #99Songs! They are my favourite since all time. Fabulous.”

A few can’t wait for the to see Ehan on the screen and dropped comments such as, “Can't Wait To See Ehan Bhat Because Ehan Looking Fantastic So I Can't Wait Anymore Time To See Ehan Bhat On Big Screen,” “So much excited to listen and see Ehan bhat on big screen with this lots of talent in poetry and music.” Appreciating the cast, one user wrote, “Loved trailer of #99Songs perfect cast awesome cast.” Take a look at the comments below.

I am very excited to watch this...many of days...now this is released...#99Songs pic.twitter.com/eheu5c9r0w — Shad mansuri (@Shadmansuri4) March 23, 2021

Just watched trailer of #99Songs



I feel a strong connection with #99Songs !Glowing star

They are my favourite since all time Sparkling heart

Fabulous Growing heart pic.twitter.com/N6J2Tfs9FQ — Praveenabagam (@Praveenabagam1) March 23, 2021

I Am Really So Glad To See Ehan Bhat Because Ehan Looking Fantastic So I Can't Wait Anymore Time To See Ehan Bhat On Big Screen.#99Songs pic.twitter.com/IQpvqKRqwA — Sujata Mondal (@iSujataMondal) March 23, 2021

#99Songs is going to be a big hit

Very excited pic.twitter.com/mSRHpXaNjl — Pizza ðŸ• #FBPE (@_pizzalover____) March 23, 2021

Such a lovely story and the fire of composition of the great a r Rahman... wonderful...#99Songs pic.twitter.com/KkKzsnp28Z — Priyanka Patel (@Patelpriyanka09) March 23, 2021

Ehan Bhat You Are Doing Such A Amazing Job In #99Songs. That's Why You Are My Favorite. pic.twitter.com/WfBDPalobk — Gorgeous Girl (@GorgeousGirl203) March 23, 2021

I love this music amazing guys must watch fantastic trailer come out #99Songs pic.twitter.com/Q2pCIz11T2 — Pragya Singh (@kahovikas) March 23, 2021

Ehan Bhay You Are Doing Such A Great Work In #99Songs so I Can't Wait To Watch You In Cinema. pic.twitter.com/KfrX1OZvXa — Unique Boy (@Uniqueboy1011) March 23, 2021

#99Songs is going to be a blockbuster

Mark this pic.twitter.com/IT3bli3bzm — KitKat (@_priyanshiiii__) March 23, 2021

Excited to watch #99Songs which is being released both in Tamil and Telugu — Deepadhan (@Deepaadhan3) March 23, 2021

About 99 Songs trailer

The trailer of the movie starts with a young boy, who is fond of music. Later, his father slaps him and warns him to be away from music. In the next part of the trailer, the boy is all grown up and enters a university with a guitar in his hand. At the university, he performs on the stage in front of a huge audience and believes that one song can change the world. Later, he falls in love with a girl and the trailer shows several difficulties that the boy faces while embarking on his journey to becoming a successful musician. 99 Songs' release is scheduled to be April 16, 2021. The movie will also be dubbed in Tamil and Telugu languages.

Image source: 99 Songs Fan page Instagram