'A Boy Who Never Failed In Any Auditions': Mukesh Chhabra Posts Heartfelt Video Of Sushant

'Dil Bechara' director Mukesh Chhabra on Sunday took to his Instagram handle and shared a heartfelt video of Sushant Singh Rajput's auditions from movies like Kai Po Che!, PK & others. A beautiful montage of small clips from all the films he has done till now will leave you teary-eyed.

Mukesh in his caption wrote, “Sushant Singh Rajput A boy who never failed in any auditions, touched millions of hearts with his talent on screen and decided to stay forever in our hearts... Here’s a tribute from Team MCCC to #SushantSinghRajput and his journey, which will be forever be herished and celebrated Rest in Love #SushantSinghRajput." Rajput died by suicide on June 14, at the age of 34.

'You came running to seek counsel from Bhatt Saab...': Post by Rhea's friend surfaces

WATCH

Sushant's suicide: Mumbai police question casting director Mukesh Chhabra

The Mumbai police recently recorded a statement of Bollywood casting director Mukesh Chhabra in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide, an official said. Chhabra, who was casting director for movies such as Gangs of Wasseypur, Kai Po Che and D-Day, was called by Bandra Police.

The police were trying to understand reasons behind Rajput's depression, he said. Chhabra was among the actor's close friends. So far the police have recorded statements of more than 20 persons including Sushant's family members. The actor allegedly took his own life inside his apartment here on June 14.

His father K K Singh told police that he and other family members didn't know the reason behind Sushant's depression, a police official had said earlier. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had said that Mumbai Police will also probe the angle of "professional rivalry" which was alleged to be the cause of the suicide.

Rhea Chakraborty spotted outside Farhan Akhtar's residence in Mumbai; see pictures

With PTI Inputs

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.