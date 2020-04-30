Watch: Fan Sings Song From 'Deewana' To Rishi Kapoor, The Actor's Response Is Heartwarming

The entire nation cannot admit the fact that the legendary actor Rishi Kapoor is no more after his friend and co-actor Amitabh Bachchan took to his Twitter handle to break the unfortunate news. Kapoor was battling with cancer for two years and was in New York for almost a year to get his treatment done. However, the veteran actor was admitted to HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday and he breathed his last today, i.e. on April 30, 2020, at 8:45 a.m. Recently, a heart-touching old video of a doctor who sought blessings from the actor on the hospital bed in Mumbai went viral.

A doctor sings for Rishi Kapoor and seeks his blessings for paying him a tribute in this old video that's gone viral

Manav Manglani recently shared a heart-melting post on his Instagram handle wherein a doctor sang for Rishi Kapoor while he was admitted in Mumbai's hospital. In the video shared by Manglani, the fan is seen crooning to 'Tere Dard Se Dil Aabad Raha' from the film Deewana as Kapoor was all-smiles, lying in the hospital bed. The Mulk actor also gave his blessings to the doctor as he wished him success and further advised him to work hard towards achieving his goals. Check out the post below:

Manav Manglani captioned the video writing, "#hearttouching video as a doctor sings #deewana movie song and takes blessings from #RishiKapoor Ji on the hospital bed in Mumbai

#RipRishiKapoor"

Read the official statement Rishi Kapoor's family from earlier this morning below:

"Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukaemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way."

