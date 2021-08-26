'A Glorious Tribute': Kangana Ranaut Praises 'Shershaah', Congratulates Sidharth & Team

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starrer latest release Shershaah has been receiving terrific response from the people and critics. The biopic that revolves around the life of late Captain Vikram Batra won heaps of appreciation from actor Kangana Ranaut. The Manikarnika actor took to her Instagram stories and recalled the time when Vikram Batra’s demise news was a ‘slit into the hearts’ of the people.

Kangana Ranaut is all praise for Shershaah

The actor shared that Vikram Batra was a Himachali boy who hailed from Palampur and his sudden news of the demise spread like fire then. Sharing a snip of the braveheart from the film, Kangana wrote, “National hero Vikram Batra was a Himachali boy from Palampur, very popular and loved soldier. When the tragedy happened, news spread like wildfire in Himachal, it slit through our hearts. As a kid, I remember being tormented for days.” Heaping praise on lead actor Sidharth Malhotra, Kangana penned, “What a glorious tribute @sidmalhotra. Congratulations to the entire team. It was a big responsibility and you all excelled.” The team of Shershaah is yet to respond to the appreciation post.

The Amazon Prime hit film has been receiving love and appreciation from all quarters including South Indian veteran superstar Kamal Haasan. The actor had stated that watching Shershaah made his ‘chest swell with pride.’ “Right from my childhood as a film fan and a patriot’s son I resented the way Indian army was depicted in some of our Cinemas. Shershaah is that exception that makes my chest swell with pride for my soldiers. Thanks, @DharmaMovies for promoting a talented director like @vishnu_dir. Congrats @SidMalhotra and @advani_kiara, excellent work,” Haasan’s post read on Twitter.

Shershaah is directed by Vishnu Vardhan and stars Sidharth Malhotra as Captain Vikram Batra, while his real-life rumoured partner Kiara Advani plays the decorated army man’s fiancee, Dimple Cheema. The film currently has an IMDb rating of 8.8 on 10 and became a huge success. While Sidharth Malhotra is celebrating the success of the film, he is also treating his fans with a series of BTS videos from the film's shoot in Kargil. Sidharth Malhotra has been sharing several stories from the filming of Shershaah. He recently took to his Instagram handle to share a BTS video from Shershaah's shoot in Kargil. In the video, The Student Of The Year actor was seen getting excited to see an Indian Air force chopper.

IMAGE:SIDHARTHMALHOTRA/Facebook/PTI