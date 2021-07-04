A ‘Grand Reunion’ For Raveena Tandon And Govinda On The Big Screen?

Bollywood actors and yesteryear stars Raveena Tandon and Govinda who have delivered multiple hits in the past, are coming together for a new film project. Raveena uploaded a picture with the actor on her Instagram account on July 4, piquing the audience’s curiosity about what’s in store for them. The project is under wraps and is still unclear as to what can it be.

Raveena, a.k.a Munmun uploaded a series of pictures with Govinda, including selfies and behind the scenes shots from their upcoming project. Her caption read " The Grand reunion! #backtogether to hit the screen again!!!! 😂😂♥️ What ? Where ? When ? Coming Soon …#kisidiscomienjaayein 😎😎" . The post received support from her fans and followers as well as some people from the industry.

Raveena Tandon will be seen in multilingual 'KGF: Chapter 2' as well as making her digital debut with 'Aranyan'. Govinda will be seen starring alongside Salman Khan and Manisha Koirala in 'Raghu Raja Ram' slated to release this year.

Raveena Tandon Govinda movies: The recipe for a blockbuster

In the past, Govinda and Raveena have delivered many hits and blockbusters in the late '90s and early 2000's like 'Dulhe Raja", 'Rajaji' and 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' among others.

Dulhe Raja

This Bollywood comedy-drama was released in 1998. It also starred Kader Khan, Johnny Lever, Prem Chopra and Asrani in other roles. Johnny Lever was awarded the Filmfare Award for Best Performance in a Comic Role in 1999 for the superhit movie.

2. Akhiyon Se Goli Maare

The comedy film released in 2002 saw the duo in lead roles with an impressive supporting cast. Directed by Harmesh Malhotra, the film's title is reportedly taken from the song of the duo's film 'Dulhe Raja'.

3. Pardesi Babu

A Hindi comedy-drama movie released in 1998, it starred Shilpa Shetty alongside Govinda and Raveena in the lead roles. Govinda as Pardesi and Raveena as Karuna eventually fall in love in the film. With soulful music and heart touching lyrics, this movie is undoubtedly fondly remembered by its fans.

Other Raveena Tandon Govinda movies you should not miss-

Aunty No. 1

Waah! Tera Kya Kehna

Anari No. 1

Rajaji

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.