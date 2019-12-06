Star Kids Who Are All Ready To Step Into Bollywood Soon

Bollywood witnesses many newcomers every year. Some of them end up making it big while others wait for the other to struggle hard to prove themselves again with time. In the present year, many star kids such as Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol, Mohnish Bahl’s daughter Pranutan and Chunky Panday's daughter Ananya Panday, among many others, made their Bollywood debut. They received appreciation from their fans for putting in lots of effort. Here is a list of some of the star kids who are reportedly ready to make their debut in the film industry.

Also read | Ananya Panday Wants To Raid This Bollywood Celeb's Wardrobe; Her Answer Will Surprise You

Star kids who are ready to make their Bollywood debut

Also read | Bollywood Reacts After 4 Accused In Hyderabad Rape-murder Case Killed In An Encounter

Aryan Khan

Aryan Khan recently lent his voice for the 2019 American film The Lion King. He is the son of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. The film is directed by Jon Favreau and the screenplay is by Jeff Nathanson. Fans went crazy when they came across his voice. The Lion King is one of the most expensive films ever made. Aryan is expected to make his Bollywood debut soon too.

Also read | Ali Fazal, Jaaved Jaaferi Can't Stop Laughing Over Bollywood's 'Inception' Concept

Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Manjrekar is the daughter of actor Mahesh Manjrekar. She will be seen making her debut opposite superstar Salman Khan in the cop-action film Dabangg 3. The film is directed by Prabhu Deva and produced by Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi. The film is all set to release on December 20, 2019. Fans are excited to see the budding chemistry between Salman Khan and Saiee Manjrekar. The film is a third installment of the famous Dabangg series.

Khushi Kapoor

As per many reports, Khushi Kapoor is expected to make her debut next year. The young and aspiring upcoming actor is all set to follow the footsteps of her sister Janhvi Kapoor. The news has already created a buzz on the internet.

Ahan Shetty

Ahan Shetty is the son of famous actor Suniel Shetty. He is geared up for his Bollywood debut with the remake of Telugu film RX 100. The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Also read | Manish Malhotra Receives Sweet Birthday Wishes From Bollywood Celebrities

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.