Vishal Bhardwaj: Here Are Some Of His Best Films To Binge Watch

Vishal Bhardwaj is known for his classic adaptation of William Shakespeare's dramas. The writer-director has received several awards and nominations for his contribution to Indian cinema. There is always a high-pitched drama in all his films that are accompanied by dark humour. He made his debut in the Indian film industry as a music composer and is married to famous singer Rekha Bhardwaj. Here is a list of some of his finest films so far.

Best films of Vishal Bhardwaj

Maqbool

Maqbool is a 2003 crime-drama film that features Pankaj Kapur, Tabu, Irrfan Khan, Naseeruddin Shah, Om Puri, and Piyush Mishra. The film was an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Macbeth. The film was premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2003 and received critical acclaim for its brilliant screenplay and engaging characters. It is considered as one of the best films in his career.

Omkara

The 2006 adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Othello was co-written and directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. Omkara was a success at the box office and was also premiered at the 2006 Cannes Film Festival. Vishal Bhardwaj was honoured with a Special Jury Award at the National Film Awards. The milieu of the film was set in the western region of Uttar Pradesh.

Haider

Haider was an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Hamlet and Basharat Peer’s Curfewed Night. The film revolves around a young college student who goes on to find his lost father. The film is the third instalment of Vishal Bhardwaj’s Shakespearean trilogy. It was the first Indian film to win the People’s Choice Award at the Rome Film Festival. It features Shahid Kapoor, Tabu, Kay Kay Menon, Shraddha Kapoor, Irfan Khan, Narendra Jha, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda. The film was praised for its intense characters and bold writing.

Pataakha

Pataakha is a comedy-drama film that is based on the lives of two sisters. It features Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan in lead roles. It is based on Charan Singh Pathik’s short story Do Behenein. Pataakha opened to good reviews and performed well at the box office. The performances of both the actors were praised along with the supporting cast that includes Vijay Raaz, Sunil Grover, Namit Das, among others.

