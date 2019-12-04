Gulzar: Namak Haraam, Masoom And Other Best Films Written By The Celebrated Writer

Gulzar is a legendary Oscar-winning lyricist and writer who is known for his major contributions to the field of arts and cinema. His poetry has left a strong influence on aspiring writers in the film industry. He is honoured with several awards and nominations for his notable works. It includes the Dadasaheb Phalke award and one Grammy award. Here is a list of some of the best movies written by the celebrated writer.

Also read | International Film Festival Of India Confuses Satyajit Ray With Gulzar

Best movies written by Gulzar

Also read | Chhapaak: Meghna Gulzar Spills The Beans On Deepika Padukone's Role

Anand

Anand is a 1971 drama film that is co-written by Gulzar and directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee. The film has gained a cult following and was praised for its unique storyline. It features Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan in important roles. It is one of the highest-rated Indian films on IMDb (8.8) and has a strong influence on Indian cinema.

Namak Haraam

The 1973 Hindi drama film is written by Gulzar, D.N Mukherjee, and Hrishikesh Mukherjee. The film received critical acclaim and was praised by the audience. It was one of the highest-grossing Hindi films in the year 1973 and was a milestone in Amitabh Bachchan’s career. It gained him wide recognition and appreciation. The film revolves around factory workers who fight for their rights with an arrogant industrialist and his son.

Also read | Deepika Padukone Will Be A Revelation In 'Chhapaak' Says Director Meghna Gulzar

Masoom

The 1983 drama film opened to positive reviews and critical acclaim at the time of its release. It was a super-hit at the box office. The powerful performances by Naseeruddin Shah and Shabana Azmi were loved by fans and were highly praised. The screenplay and dialogues are written by Gulzar. The film also fetched Shekhar Kapur a nomination in the Filmfare Awards for Best Director. The film has even received a cult status over the last few years.

Hu Tu Tu

Hu Tu Tu is co-written and directed by Gulzar. The film released in the year 1999 and was a success. It features Nana Patekar, Tabu and Sunil Shetty in important roles. The film even earned Tabu a Filmfare Award nomination for Best Actress for her work.

Also read | IFFI Makes A Massive Blunder, Confuses Gulzar With Satyajit Ray

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.