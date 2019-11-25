Sajid-Wajid: A List Of Some Of The Most Popular Sajid-Wajid Songs

Sajid-Wajid is a famous Hindi music composer duo who are sons of the legendary tabla player, Ustad Sharafat Hussain Khan. They made their debut in the film industry with the 1998 Hindi-drama film Pyar Kiya Toh Darna Kya. They have even composed the background score for several hit films. The duo has won several awards and received numerous nominations for their outstanding music. Here is a list of some of the best songs composed by the duo:

Best songs by Sajid-Wajid

Soni De Nakhre from Partner

The famous party number is from the 2007 comedy film Partner that is directed by David Dhawan. It was sung by Labh Janjua, Sneha Pant, and Wajid. The song went on to become very popular for its amazing choreography and catchy lyrics. The soundtrack of the film was considered to be one of the best soundtracks of the year.

Surili Akhiyon Wale from Veer

Surili Akhhiyon Wale is a romantic track from the epic-action film Veer. The song received a lot of appreciation for its soft melody. It was sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Suzanne D’Mello. The lyrics of the song were penned down by the legendary writer Gulzar. It is one of the most loved tracks from the movie and is still popular among fans.

Munni Badnaam Hui from Dabangg

Over the last few years, the Hindi film industry has delivered a large number of item songs. Munni Badnaam Hui is one of the most popular item songs to date. It is sung by Mamta Sharma, Aishwarya Nigam, and Master Saleem. The lyrics were penned down by Lalit Pandit. The songs featured Malaika Arora portraying the fictitious character and was praised for the overall effort by the team.

Dagabaaz re from Dabangg 2

Dagabaaz Re is a hit romantic number from the movie Dabangg 2 that is a sequel to the 2010 action-comedy film Dabangg. The song was featured on Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha in the movie and was a big hit. It has crossed 25 million views on Youtube. The song is sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Shreya Goshal and Shadab Faridi. The lyrics were penned down by Sameer.

