Last Updated:

A Look At Arjun Kapoor's Inspirational Fitness Journey

As Arjun Kapoor approaches his 38th birthday, let's take a closer look at his remarkable transformation journey. Details inside.

Bollywood News
 
| Written By
Niharika Sanjeeiv
Arjun Kapoor
1/8
Arjun Kapoor/Instagram

Arjun Kapoor has faced criticism over the years due to his weight, but he gracefully embraced it all and astounded his fans with his incredible transformation.

Arjun Kapoor
2/8
Arjun Kapoor/Instagram

From his acting debut in Ishaqzaade to the present day, Arjun's journey of change has been a roller coaster ride. The actor shed approximately 50 kgs for a film but later faced weight gain challenges.

Arjun Kapoor
3/8
Arjun Kapoor/Instagram

Arjun Kapoor never hesitated to acknowledge his past struggle with being overweight. In 2021, he shared a post expressing his commitment to self-improvement.

Arjun Kapoor
4/8
Arjun Kapoor/Instagram

Last year, he opened up about what motivated him to prioritise his health. He posted two photos, one from February 2021 in which he appeared bulkier, and the other from May 2022, displaying abs.

Arjun Kapoor
5/8
Arjun Kapoor/Instagram

In the post, Arjun revealed that the journey from February 2021 to May 2022 was "challenging," but he expressed pride in himself. 

Arjun Kapoor
6/8
Arjun Kapoor/Instagram

Throughout the period from February 2021 to May 2022, Arjun Kapoor consistently provided glimpses of his dedicated workout sessions, showcasing his unwavering commitment to becoming fitter.

Arjun Kapoor
7/8
Arjun Kapoor/Instagram

The actor didn't limit himself to just the gym; he also embraced yoga as part of his transformation journey.

Arjun Kapoor
8/8
Arjun Kapoor/Instagram

Another image of the actor that serves as an inspiration to his fans, reminding them that with determination, anything is possible.

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
Karan Deol, Drisha Acharya wedding reception: Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, others arrive

Karan Deol, Drisha Acharya wedding reception: Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, others arrive
Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan to collaborate on Project K almost 40 years later

Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan to collaborate on Project K almost 40 years later
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com