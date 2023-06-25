A Look At Arjun Kapoor's Inspirational Fitness Journey

Quick links:
Arjun Kapoor has faced criticism over the years due to his weight, but he gracefully embraced it all and astounded his fans with his incredible transformation.
From his acting debut in Ishaqzaade to the present day, Arjun's journey of change has been a roller coaster ride. The actor shed approximately 50 kgs for a film but later faced weight gain challenges.
Arjun Kapoor never hesitated to acknowledge his past struggle with being overweight. In 2021, he shared a post expressing his commitment to self-improvement.
Last year, he opened up about what motivated him to prioritise his health. He posted two photos, one from February 2021 in which he appeared bulkier, and the other from May 2022, displaying abs.
In the post, Arjun revealed that the journey from February 2021 to May 2022 was "challenging," but he expressed pride in himself.
Throughout the period from February 2021 to May 2022, Arjun Kapoor consistently provided glimpses of his dedicated workout sessions, showcasing his unwavering commitment to becoming fitter.
The actor didn't limit himself to just the gym; he also embraced yoga as part of his transformation journey.